TODAY: After a brief stint of rainfall on Sunday, a better chance for rain comes area wide with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. A stationary boundary has storms ongoing near the lake and I-44 this morning. Rain chances will lift to the north through the morning. By this afternoon, a better chance for scattered showers and storms will come north of I-70, but all see rain today. Highs are various from north to south, but center around 80 near Columbia.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO