ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Amber Heard's legal team files to appeal defamation suit verdict

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hosO_0gnyshOR00

Lawyers for Amber Heard made it official on Thursday and filed a motion in a Virginia court to appeal the June verdict in the Johnny Depp defamation case.

A jury had decided Heard "maliciously" defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star in a Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic and sexual violence.

While she did not name her ex-husband Depp in the article, the jury decided that the implication was clear and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The latter amount was capped to $350,000 by Virginia law.

Heard, for her part, was awarded just $2 million in her $100 million countersuit and awarded no punitive damages for comments made about her by a former attorney of Depp.

After the appeal was filed, a spokesperson for Heard gave a statement to ABC News that read, "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict."

"While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice," the statement concluded.

Earlier this month, the judge in the case, Penny Azcarate, tossed an attempt by Heard's lawyers to seek a mistrial in the case.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Manawahine
3d ago

Amber is majorly obsessed with Johnny. I'm wondering how is Amber able to afford all these suits when she can't afford to pay Johnny his 10 million? And Johnny paid off Ambers bill she pledged to donate to.

Reply
4
Related
Popculture

Judge Rules on Amber Heard's Request for New Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard's request for a new trial in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against her has been denied. The actress' legal team filed new paperwork this week asking for a new trial on the grounds that one juror was not summoned to jury duty. According to a report by Deadline, Judge Penny Azcarte ruled against her on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation

The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Abc Audio#Washington Post#Abc News
RadarOnline

$15k Richer! Lawyer Who Sold Notebook From Johnny Depp Trial Plans On Donating Money To Children's Hospital After Amber Heard Fails To Pay Pledge

A lawyer from Louisville, Kentucky, has sold his notebook from the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial for a small fortune, and he's looking forward to giving the money to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).As Radar previously reported, Heard, 36, said she would donate $3.5 million each to the ACLU and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, but has yet to pay up in full.Larry "The DUI Guy" Forman will now be donating the $15,000 he made on eBay after traveling to the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia to watch the legal battle unfold, jotting down notes from moments the cameras...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Ricky Martin's former manager Rebecca Drucker says he 'completely and maliciously refused to pay' her in $3 million lawsuit

Ricky Martin has been sued by ex-business manager Rebecca Drucker, who says that he shorted her $3 million for the services she provided. Drucker's legal team said that Martin, 50, 'completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her,' Billboard reported, citing court docs in the case filed in Los Angeles Central District Court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy