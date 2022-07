Americans love their Corvettes, and yet again, the United States accounted for the vast majority of 2022 Corvette orders. A total of 25,831 units of the 2022 Corvette were sold. Of those, 13,451 were coupes, and the remaining 12,380 were convertibles. A whopping 91 percent of Corvettes sold went to buyers in the U.S., one percentage point higher than in previous years, as U.S. buyers snapped up 90 percent of Corvette models in both 2020 and 2021. Canadian buyers accounted for 3.9 percent of the 2022 Corvette production run, having purchased 1,014 units, while Europeans purchased 693 units, accounting for 2.7 percent of Corvette sales.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO