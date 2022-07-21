State will Offer Unprecedented Relief to Wildfire Victims
By Jonson Kuhn
Governor Polis signed a new landmark bill into law this year sponsored by Senate President Steve Fenberg and Representative Judy Amabile to provide unprecedented financial relief to wildfire survivors like the Marshall Fire and responsibly investing funds to give Colorado communities and first responders more tools to fight these fires in...
The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming responded to multiple disasters in Northern Colorado recently. On Friday, July 15, alongside the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, volunteers quickly established an evacuation center to [...]
Hello Norther Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine and clouds mixed. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll have some clouds. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. City / [...]
Fort Collins is a place full of rich history and one important aspect of that history that often goes overlooked is the contributions of LGBTQIA+ people. Despite legal discrimination and acts of violence throughout much of that history, Fort Collins has always had LGBTQIA+ members deep within the community, helping the town grow and thrive into what it is today. In a 2019 UCLA study, the state of Colorado was ranked 13th in the Country for the largest LGBTQIA+ self-identifying population, which spans every racial, ethnic, religious, political, and cultural background, as well as any and all gender expression and identity. While nothing is perfect, Colorado has made much effort to establish itself as a place of peace and acceptance within the LGBTQIA+ community, and nowhere is that perhaps more apparent than at the various Pride events that take place every year all throughout the state.
Habitat fragmentation is a pervasive threat to biodiversity in aquatic habitats where fragmentation creates barriers for species like trout to move easily through a stream network. A recent study out of Colorado State University examined the dynamics of two Japanese land-locked salmonid populations in the highly fragmented Sabusawa Stream, a...
The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado recently added five new members to its board of trustees: Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs at Colorado State University, Albert Bimper Jr.; attorney G. Brent Coan of Coan, Payton & Payne, LLC; President and CEO of the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce, Ann Hutchison; Vice President of HUB International, Nick Roe; and First Bank Regional President, Nicole Staudinger.
New Facility to Help Meet Surging Demand Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief, and loss counseling services, will host an open house for its much-anticipated new Inpatient Care Center beginning at [...]
Northern Colorado’s Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development ends Residential Programs in a shift toward expanding Outpatient Services. Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development has successfully served youth in Northern Colorado for the past 56 years. Thousands of youth and families have benefited from its residential and outpatient programs. Turning Point shines in being agile and able to meet the emerging needs of individuals and families through an extensive continuum of care in an ever-changing world.
The Colorado Scottish Festival returns to celebrate the St. Andrew Society’s 58th year of bringing Scotland to your own backyard with this special summer event on Saturday & Sunday, August 6-7 from 9 am to [...]
HB22-1001 was part of Secretary Griswold’s legislative priorities and will keep money in the pockets of small businesses across the state Recently, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the implementation of HB22-1001 the “Colorado Business [...]
I just finished our 14th weekly edition this year. That’s 182 editions since I took ownership five years ago. But who’s counting?. This week, I also assessed how many people read North Forty Fews. The numbers are impressive! One hundred thirty-five thousand people read our content every month. Broken down, 48,000 read the print edition, and 1,300 people are on our website daily. We now send approximately 35,000 emails per week via our Daily Digest!
Alan David King passed unexpectedly on June 18, 2022. A long-time resident of the Red Feather Lakes area, Alan will be sadly missed. He was born in Los Angeles, California on October 29, 1966, to [...]
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics in Northern Colorado and Wyoming and will be awarded on April 27, 2023 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics will also be part of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming’s year-long 40th anniversary celebration.
Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com. Here is your July 7th update. —— The [...]
