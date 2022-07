I was scrolling through my social feeds last week and I came across a social post that got me reminiscing. Check out the original post that was posted thanks to a Facebook post by Andrew Schiavone below. I mean, we had only one Blockbuster but other than that this meme is absolutely true. So I reached out on social media for your input. Check out this list that will bring back so many memories. Of course, there are so many that we can continue to add to this list. However, some of these photo assets are hard to find. So if you have a 'throwback' picture from Victoria. Send them my way at JP@townsquaremedia.com.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO