ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

Deputies looking for suspect accused of stealing catalytic converter at Tomball movie theater

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing another man's catalytic converter at a movie theater in Tomball.

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies responded to the Regal Lone Star theater located at 24270 Tomball Parkway in response to a theft on July 14.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At the theater, the victim told deputies the catalytic converter had been stolen from his 2015 Toyota Tundra.

A witness actually captured a photo of one of the suspects involved in the theft, before he fled in a two-door gray Infinity G35.

Deputies said the getaway car had a stolen license plate.

Anyone with information should contact the Pct. 4 Dispatch Office at (281) 376-3472.

The City of Houston has recently cracked down on catalytic converter thefts.

An ordinance was approved last month in an attempt to address the 123% increase in catalytic converter thefts.

As part of the ordinance, people will now need to show proof of owning a cut catalytic converter when they go to sell it to a metal recycler.

If someone doesn't show proof that they own the cut device, it could result in a misdemeanor charge for each catalytic converter.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime#The Regal Lone Star#The Pct
ABC13 Houston

28-year-old officer shot 3 times including in face

A young Houston-area police officer was shot in the face by a suspect armed with two automatic pistols with extended magazines, authorities said. Crystal Sepulveda, 28, was injured early Saturday and remains hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said Monday. She suffered one gunshot to the cheek and jaw, a second...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Used car dealership owner shot, killed by ex-brother-in-law in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are investigating how a dispute between former family members resulted in a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. at an auto shop in the 7800 block of Fallbrook Dr. That's where investigators said a shop employee told officers he, the shop owner, and his ex-brother-in-law were drinking beers at the shop.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy