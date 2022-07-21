ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian may be able to free this Atlanta rapper from jail

By Malik Brown
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian has been in the spotlight for something other than her looks, She’s also widely recognized for helping free prisoners from jail, and she might have just set her sights on a new target. On July 20, Kardashian sent out a tweet that said “#FreeGunna,” with...

Comments / 21

Carla Maria
1d ago

why if he is in prison he did something Kim you not any angel watch you do to destroy your marriage

