ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, TX

Police are Searching for Suspect in Burglary of Several Car Dealerships

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEacL_0gnyfLUa00

SNYDER – Snyder Police are looking for a suspect involved in several car dealership burglaries.

According to police reports, on Wednesday morning at 5:48 a.m., Snyder police responded to Wilson Motors, located 1101 East Coliseum Drive regarding a burglary. Then, 30 minutes later at 6:10 a.m., officers were called to a second reported burglary at Blake Fulenwider Dodge, located at 305 16th Street.

Cash and vehicle titles were taken, and police are reported thousands of dollars in damages.

Over the past few weeks, car dealerships have been burglarized in Big Spring, Brownfield, Lamesa, and Plainview as well. The Snyder suspect is believed to be the same individual involved in the Big Spring burglary.

The City of Snyder Police Department Facebook page posted photos of the individual and asked for help in identifying him. Even offering $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Name Snyder PD is looking for this individual Copyright City of Snyder Police Department

The City of Snyder Police Department Facebook page posted photos of the individual and asked for help in identifying him. Even offering $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Huge Warehouse Fire in Downtown Sweetwater Damages Buildings & Knocks Out Power

SWEETWATER – Fire broke out in a warehouse in downtown Sweetwater Saturday evening sending huge plumes of thick, black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles. According to information from the Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service, the fire was in a warehouse in the 100 block of Broadway St. and had downed several power lines.
SWEETWATER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy