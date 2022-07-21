Police are Searching for Suspect in Burglary of Several Car Dealerships

SNYDER – Snyder Police are looking for a suspect involved in several car dealership burglaries.

According to police reports, on Wednesday morning at 5:48 a.m., Snyder police responded to Wilson Motors, located 1101 East Coliseum Drive regarding a burglary. Then, 30 minutes later at 6:10 a.m., officers were called to a second reported burglary at Blake Fulenwider Dodge, located at 305 16th Street.

Cash and vehicle titles were taken, and police are reported thousands of dollars in damages.

Over the past few weeks, car dealerships have been burglarized in Big Spring, Brownfield, Lamesa, and Plainview as well. The Snyder suspect is believed to be the same individual involved in the Big Spring burglary.

The City of Snyder Police Department Facebook page posted photos of the individual and asked for help in identifying him. Even offering $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

The City of Snyder Police Department Facebook page posted photos of the individual

