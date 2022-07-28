Oppenheimer: release date, cast, teaser and all we know about the Christopher Nolan movie

Christopher Nolan does not do small. The director’s next movie, Oppenheimer , looks to be no different, as he has assembled a massive, star-studded cast to tell the story of one of the most pioneering figures of the 20th century and his revolutionary yet devastating work.

Whenever Nolan has a new movie it is an event. With the cast and a prime summer 2023 release date already lined up, Oppenheimer has already established itself as one of the tentpole movies of that year.

Here is everything that we know about Oppenheimer right now.

Oppenheimer is hitting movie theaters (exclusively) on July 21, 2023. To celebrate the start of the movie’s one-year countdown, the Oppenheimer Twitter account shared the movie’s first poster:

Oppenheimer is just one of many exciting movies that are going to make up the 2023 summer blockbuster season. Other entries right now include Fast X , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One , The Flash , Indiana Jones 5 , Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One , Barbie , Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels .

What is the Oppenheimer plot?

Based on the book from Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer , Oppenheimer is going to tell the story of the famed American physicist who held a large role in the Manhattan project during World War II and is often referred to as the father of the atomic bomb. Nolan wrote the script.

Not much more is known about the plot as of yet or whether Nolan will play around with time in some way that he has been known to do in movies like Memento , Inception , Dunkirk and Tenet .

Who is in the Oppenheimer cast?

The cast for Oppenheimer is massive, but leading the way as J. Robert Oppenheimer is Cillian Murphy. Perhaps best known for his role as Tommy Shelby on Peaky Blinders , Murphy is a regular collaborator with Christopher Nolan, having appeared in the director’s trilogy of Batman movies, Inception and Dunkirk ; Oppenheimer marks the first time he is playing the leading man in one of Nolan’s movies.

Where to start with the rest of the cast though. The top-billed names on the poster include A-listers Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh. Here are other names being reported as part of the Oppenheimer cast:

Is there an Oppenheimer trailer?

The teaser trailer for Oppenheimer, though Universal Pictures is officially calling it an announcement, has been shared online and immediately some things stand out. First, footage is at a minimal, with voiceover and fiery images making up most of it. One intriguing bit is a clock that is counting down in real time. Just what is count down for though? Finally, Universal Pictures is currently streaming the teaser live and on repeat on YouTube, so that'll be why you may catch it in a weird place when you click on it.

Check out the Oppenheimer teaser directly below.

Christopher Nolan movies

Nolan has become one of the most recognized directors in Hollywood, in large part thanks to his work on The Dark Knight trilogy with Christian Bale. He has also come up with a number of original movies that have been heralded by critics and fans alike. Here’s Nolan’s complete filmography and where you can watch each movie right now:

Following (1998): available on AMC Plus & IFC Unlimited (US), not available online in the UK

available on AMC Plus & IFC Unlimited (US), not available online in the UK Memento (2000): available on HBO Max (US), Virgin TV Go (UK)

available on HBO Max (US), Virgin TV Go (UK) Insomnia (2022): available on HBO Max (US), not available online in the UK

available on HBO Max (US), not available online in the UK Batman Begins (2005): available on HBO Max (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)

available on HBO Max (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK) The Prestige (2006): available via digital on-demand (US), Virgin TV Go (UK)

available via digital on-demand (US), Virgin TV Go (UK) The Dark Knight (2008): available on HBO Max (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)

available on HBO Max (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK) Inception (2010): available on HBO Max and Netflix (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)

available on HBO Max and Netflix (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK) The Dark Knight Rises (2012): available on HBO Max and Netflix (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)

available on HBO Max and Netflix (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK) Interstellar (2014): available on Paramount Plus (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)

available on Paramount Plus (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK) Dunkirk (2017): available on HBO Max and Netflix (US), Prime Video and Virgin TV GO (UK)

available on HBO Max and Netflix (US), Prime Video and Virgin TV GO (UK) Tenet (2020): available on HBO Max (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)

