Former congressman and Fox News contributor Sean Duffy said during "The Big Sunday Show" that the White House has been lying to the American people for over a year. "This White House for a year and a half has been lying to us and if they're not going to let us talk to the physician and here directly from the physician, my antennas go up. Are they lying to us about how sick he is?" Duffy asked.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO