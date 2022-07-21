ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Lodgers eye boost from Amtrak train service

By Sam Lipin
Addison Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs both Vermonters and out-of-state travelers look ahead to the addition of Middlebury and Vergennes train stops on the Ethan Allen Express, local businesses and community leaders are curious as to what extent the two stops will...

www.addisonindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Bike ferry temporarily closed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bad news for bikers looking to ride over to the Lake Champlain islands on the bike trail this week. Local Motion says its bike ferry is temporarily closed until at least Friday due to mechanical difficulties. They’re waiting on new engine parts. It’s their busy...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCVB

Middlebury, Vermont is more than just a college town

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Swift House Inn in Middlebury Vermont changed ownership in 2020 but unchanged is its fine dining, world class wine selection, and hospitality in the heart of the small college town. The UVM Morgan Horse Farm represents the oldest continuous horse breeding program in the U.S. The...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Crash slows Interstate 91 traffic in Norwich

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash Monday afternoon slowed traffic on Interstate 91 south in Norwich. There’s no word yet on exactly what happened, but it appeared to be a rollover. Vermont State Police warned drivers to expect delays in the area while traffic was down to one lane.
NORWICH, VT
VTDigger

LandAir trucking company files for bankruptcy

LandAir, a trucking company with Vermont facilities in Windsor and Williston, has filed for bankruptcy, according to court documents. The company, whose legal name is North East Freightways and which is headquartered in North Easton, Massachusetts, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — which means the company will be liquidated — in federal Bankruptcy Court in Massachusetts July 14.
WILLISTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Traffic
City
Monkton, VT
City
Vergennes, VT
Vergennes, VT
Traffic
City
Middlebury, VT
WCAX

Vermont camp gives kids a firsthand look at life on the farm

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - While some kids swim and boat at camps this summer, others are hard at work on the farm. Eighteen kids, ages 7-10, are spending their week at the Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock to learn everything there is to know about life on the farm.
WOODSTOCK, VT
vermontbiz.com

Two new providers join Central Vermont Medical Center

Central Vermont Medical Center(link is external) in Berlin recently welcomed pathologist Douglas J Kim, MD, and emergency department physician assistant Deborah Governale to its practice. Kim returns to Vermont after six years of practicing medicine in the Dallas region. He provides a full range of body tissue and lab exams,...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Peru, NY

PERU, N.Y. — This week, we went to a town in Clinton County with a special focus on hometown businesses. NBC5 anchor Sarahbeth Ackerman went to Peru, New York. Coming up next week, our first warning meteorologist, Ben Frechette, will be showing you all that Newport, VT has to offer.
PERU, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lodgers#Amtrak Train#The Addison Independent#Democrats#Addison 2 House#Ripton#Phcc
outdoors.org

OKEMO MOUNTAIN - HIKE THE SKI MOUNTAINS - OVER 55

Registration is required for this activity. Number 4 in the series - Okemo/ Ludlow Mountain (3320') in Ludlow, Vermont. 6 miles out and back on the Healdville Trail. This will be a new adventure for us, exploring the trail to a firetower and enjoying 360 views of Vermont. With almost 2,000' elevation gain in 3 miles, this could be a real workout! Pace will be comfortable and moderate as an Over 55 hike, slow on the steep. Come with an adventurous spirit.... Join in this summer series - we will cover various peaks that are known for their winter ski resorts. But - we will follow the hiking trails to the same summit with great views. An Over 55 listing means any age can join but the pace will be slower with a few more stops on the steep stuff. Watch for individual postings for each but here is an over view of the peaks in our plan: (proposed dates are subject to change) (finished) Crotched Mountain, Francestown, NH. 2024' 6.8 miles (finished) Mount Sunapee, Newbury, NH 2745' 6.3 mile traverse (finished) Ragged Mountain and Balanced Rock, Andover, NH 2286' 7 mile traverse Okemo Mountain, Ludlow, Vt. 3343' 6 miles out and back. Tuesday July 26 Moderate-Difficult Cannon Mountain, Lincoln, NH. 4082' 6 miles loop Friday August 12 Difficult Gunstock and Wildcat Mountain coming in September Registration Procedure: Registration is required, and the registration process is multi-step. To begin, you must click Register Now above, enter the required information, and complete the Questionnaire and the Risk and Release Agreement. Subsequently, you will be contacted by the leader, who will describe the next steps of the registration process. Upon completion of all steps, the participants will receive an email from the leader, via the AMC website, stating the participant is a Confirmed participant. Please note, that clicking on the Register Now button for RSVPing to this outing does not confirm registration. Only hikers who are of Confirmed registration status may join this hike. AMC Trip Policy (http://www.outdoors.org/volunteer/volunteer-resources/trip-policy) Register early because this will be limited to a small group.
LUDLOW, VT
miltonindependent.com

Textile manufacturer Green Mountain Knitting to leave Milton for Swanton

SWANTON – The former Mylan building in Swanton, 25 Jonergin Drive, has a new owner. Green Mountain Knitting, a subsidiary of the Montreal-based Calko Group, recently acquired the building to move its operations to Swanton from its Milton-based facility. “They were leasing their previous space in Milton,” Franklin County...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

YCQM: July 24, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “You Can Quote Me,” we talk with guest Dr. Tim Lahey about the latest on the monkeypox outbreak and vaccines. And the future of Social Security, we talk with economic analyst Mark Hamrick. Plus we investigate natural gas explosions caused by leaks. How common are they? And what do gas companies have to reveal?
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s digital services secretary has been cited for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute. Montpelier Police say it happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the DMV Building on State Street. According to police, Jason Carrara, 39, of Chester, was parked in Secretary John Quinn’s...
MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Tourism
WCAX

South Burlington restaurant evacuated after firearm incident

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police were called to the South Burlington McDonalds restaurant on Shelburne Road Sunday evening just after 5 pm. Officers say an employee caused a disturbance with a handgun and ammunition. Police say some of the bullets were placed on the hot grill and began exploding. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police were able to coax the employee into surrendering peacefully. The unidentified employee was transported to the UVM Medical Center for observation. Police are still investigating this incident.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont farmer airlifted following accident

UNDERHILL, Vt. — A farmer in Underhill needed to be airlifted to a hospital on Friday morning after getting in a farming-related accident. The Underhill-Jericho Fire Department said a man was injured on Friday around 11:30 a.m. while haying. Officials said they found the man about a half mile...
UNDERHILL, VT
mynbc5.com

Lebanon issues new drought water usage guidelines

LEBANON, N.H. — All ofNew Hampshire is experiencing moderate drought. In Lebanon, they’re now limiting the water residents can use. In the city, level one moderate drought is coming with some restrictions. They include voluntary and mandatory water usage requirements. The city is now requesting the public voluntarily refrain from lawn and landscape watering. However, there is a mandatory ban on all outdoor watering between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
LEBANON, NH
sevendaysvt

Vermont Woman Accused of Using Bear Spray on Hunters

A bear hunter from Newbury says he got a face full of bear spray earlier this month after a Groton woman apparently took issue with his chosen pastime. Butch Spear, the former president of the Vermont Bearhound Association, told Seven Days that he and a couple of hunting buddies were driving near Groton State Forest with a pack of hounds in their pickup on July 10 when they were confronted by a foul-mouthed animal lover.
GROTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy