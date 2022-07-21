Lodgers eye boost from Amtrak train service

Registration is required for this activity. Number 4 in the series - Okemo/ Ludlow Mountain (3320') in Ludlow, Vermont. 6 miles out and back on the Healdville Trail. This will be a new adventure for us, exploring the trail to a firetower and enjoying 360 views of Vermont. With almost 2,000' elevation gain in 3 miles, this could be a real workout! Pace will be comfortable and moderate as an Over 55 hike, slow on the steep. Come with an adventurous spirit.... Join in this summer series - we will cover various peaks that are known for their winter ski resorts. But - we will follow the hiking trails to the same summit with great views. An Over 55 listing means any age can join but the pace will be slower with a few more stops on the steep stuff. Watch for individual postings for each but here is an over view of the peaks in our plan: (proposed dates are subject to change) (finished) Crotched Mountain, Francestown, NH. 2024' 6.8 miles (finished) Mount Sunapee, Newbury, NH 2745' 6.3 mile traverse (finished) Ragged Mountain and Balanced Rock, Andover, NH 2286' 7 mile traverse Okemo Mountain, Ludlow, Vt. 3343' 6 miles out and back. Tuesday July 26 Moderate-Difficult Cannon Mountain, Lincoln, NH. 4082' 6 miles loop Friday August 12 Difficult Gunstock and Wildcat Mountain coming in September Registration Procedure: Registration is required, and the registration process is multi-step. To begin, you must click Register Now above, enter the required information, and complete the Questionnaire and the Risk and Release Agreement. Subsequently, you will be contacted by the leader, who will describe the next steps of the registration process. Upon completion of all steps, the participants will receive an email from the leader, via the AMC website, stating the participant is a Confirmed participant. Please note, that clicking on the Register Now button for RSVPing to this outing does not confirm registration. Only hikers who are of Confirmed registration status may join this hike. AMC Trip Policy (http://www.outdoors.org/volunteer/volunteer-resources/trip-policy) Register early because this will be limited to a small group.

