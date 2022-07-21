ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Board Approves Largest Contract For New Terminal

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Board has approved the largest construction contract for the new terminal. The board unanimously approved a 32 million dollar contract Wednesday...

pullmanradio.com

pullmanradio.com

Fire Crews Busy This Weekend With Three Small Wild Fires In Latah County

Fire crews are busy this weekend with three small wildfires in Latah County. The Chelsey Fire burned 4.5 acres North of Harvard. The fire was likely caused by dry lightning Thursday night. Fire crews completed a dozer line around the fire and expected full containment on Saturday night. 10 Idaho Department of Lands firefighters worked the fire with assistance from the Potlatch Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Bennett Lumber, U.S. Forest Service, and the Deary Volunteer Fire Department. The fire burned on private land.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Paving Starts Next Week On North Grand Avenue Roundabout In Pullman

Crews will begin paving the new roundabout on the North end of Pullman next week. According to a City of Pullman press release, paving will be done in phases to try to limit traffic delays. A Texas development company called Aspen Heights is building the roundabout at North Grand Avenue...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Foodbank to distribute free food this Monday

The Idaho Foodbank will distribute free food in Moscow at the Latah County Fairgrounds on Monday starting at 10 am until the last box is handed out. Distributions include a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. The food is...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
huckleberrypress.com

Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge

CHENEY – People wanting to find a great place to hike with a decent chance of viewing wildlife can venture out to Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, just six miles south of Cheney. As with many other regions in Washington, forces of nature from a very long time ago all...
CHENEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

New student regent named to Washington State University Board of Regents

Clinical Psychology Doctoral student, Reanne Chilton, was selected by Washington Governor Jay Inslee to serve on the Washington State University Board of Regents for academic year 2022–23. She is currently in her fifth year of the clinical psychology doctoral program. She already graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Post Falls man killed in firefighting helicopter crash

SALMON, Idaho – A North Idaho man was one of two firefighters killed in a helicopter crash in the Salmon River Thursday.  Thomas Hayes, 41, lived in Post Falls, but grew up in Orofino. Jared Bird, 36 of Anchorage, was also killed in the crash.  Hayes and Bird were collecting water from the river when the helicopter fell several hundred...
POST FALLS, ID
nwpb.org

Idaho Rancher Fined $1200 For Abuse Of 98 Cattle

A north Idaho court has levied $1200 in court costs to a cattle rancher who pleaded guilty to charges of animal abuse. It’s a lenient sentence if you consider the punishment in Oregon or Washington. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports. (Runtime 1:23) Ninety-eight of Doug Towles’ cows were found dead...
OROFINO, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow man convicted after biting Post Falls Police officer

MOSCOW, Idaho - A Moscow man has been found guilty of felony battery of an officer after Post Falls Police says he bit an officer while being arrested. Kieran Gordon was convicted Wednesday of battery of an officer, resisting an officer and battery stemming from a confrontation at a North Idaho Hotel in January.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Home on Crestview Drive in Clarkston Badly Damaged by Fire Wednesday Afternoon

CLARKSTON - A residence on the 2000 block of Crestview Drive in Clarkston was badly damaged in a structure fire Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews from Clarkston, Lewiston and Asotin County were dispatched to the home as part of a mutual aid response at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. First arriving units reported to dispatch that the structure was fully engulfed in flames.
CLARKSTON, WA
610KONA

Shake Up at Washington State University-Pullman Police

(Kennewick, WA) -- Washington State University-Pullman says they temporarily reassigned the duties of a university police officer and members of the Washington State University-Pullman Police command staff. This after allegations of employee misconduct on the force triggered an investigation. The university says they've named Victoria Murray, executive director for finance and administration, as Acting Associate Vice President for Public Safety, Murray will be responsible for providing overall management of WSU’s public safety functions. WSU Police Sgt. Dawn Daniels has been appointed acting chief of police for the department. Daniels will be leading the day‑to‑day operations of the department in the role of acting chief. Both appointments were made official Friday. The University is not commenting on what the allegations are, except to say the investigation is ongoing, and they expect to release more information in the coming weeks, as the inquiry progresses.
KENNEWICK, WA

