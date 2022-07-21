Six Car Crash Injures Drivers Along I-182

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One have wrapped up what started as two separate wildland fires that eventually merged into one Saturday into Sunday in Finley. Firefighters were called to the scene on South Meals and Ayers Road around 10:48pm Saturday. The last crew dealing with the blaze cleared the scene just before 8:00pm Sunday. The fire burned 115 acres before crews were able to put it out. BCFD says there were 35 firefighters on the scene. There is no cause on the fire at this time. Benton County Fire Districts and along with the Kennewick, Richland and Pasco Fire Departments all aided in the response, along with the Benton County Sherriff's Office for traffic control.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO