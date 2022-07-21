Six Car Crash Injures Drivers Along I-182

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One have wrapped up what started as two separate wildland fires that eventually merged into one Saturday into Sunday in Finley. Firefighters were called to the scene on South Meals and Ayers Road around 10:48pm Saturday. The last crew dealing with the blaze cleared the scene just before 8:00pm Sunday. The fire burned 115 acres before crews were able to put it out. BCFD says there were 35 firefighters on the scene. There is no cause on the fire at this time. Benton County Fire Districts and along with the Kennewick, Richland and Pasco Fire Departments all aided in the response, along with the Benton County Sherriff's Office for traffic control.
On Thursday morning, several people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Pasco. As per the initial information, the six-vehicle pile-up took place on the Eastbound Interstate 182 Freeway near the 4th Ave North exit. According to the officials, all the patients involved in the accident sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities identified 35-year-old Edith Moreno-Colin, of Redmond, as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision that also injured five other people on State Route 14 in Kennewick. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place a little before 4:30 a.m. on Plymouth Rd, just 19 miles Southwest of Kennewick...
On Friday morning, one person was killed while multiple others suffered injuries following a traffic collision south of Kennewick. As per the initial information, the two vehicle crash took place on SR 14 near the weight station and one mile from the US 14 and I-82 interchange. According to the officials, one person died and several others were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.– State Route 14 is closed with no estimated time to re-open. A two car crash injured multiple people who were taken to the E.R. The crash happened near the Oregon border, just west of I-82. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Image Credit: Trooper C. Thorson / Twitter UPDATE: As of 8:40 a.m., Trooper Thorson with WSP said SR 14 was reopened in both directions. BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is at the scene of a two vehicle fatal crash this morning, July 22. According to a tweet from Trooper Thorson, the collision happened on State Rout 14 west...
(Moses Lake, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting the death of a Moses Lake woman who passed away after falling into an irrigation canal three miles east of Royal City. Authorities say this happened Sunday afternoon around 12:45 when the woman, identified as 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado, was trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into the canal off Dodson Road SW near Road 12 SW. Delgado went into the canal and fell beneath the water. She did not resurface. According to Grant County, Delgado became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool, and her body was recovered once the water released its grip. Her body is now at the coroner's office. An autopsy is planned.
A Benton City man is in jail facing two felony charges after a bold daylight jewelry store heist in Prosser and a high-speed highway chase with police. Mark Lauteren, 20, is accused of walking into Becks Jewelry on 6th Street about 11:30 a.m. Friday and grabbing several rings, said Prosser Police Chief Dave Giles.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Myra Road and Heritage Road roundabout. A cement truck overturned inside the roundabout and it is expected to take some time to get it back upright. No injuries have been reported, according to...
A 17-year-old male was arrested for a July 8th shooting in Kennewick. The Kennewick Police Department took the male into custody on Friday for his involvement in the shooting which injured another juvenile. According to the Police Department's Facebook:. On Friday, July 8, 2022 at about 1:25 PM, Kennewick Police...
PROSSER, Wash. — The Prosser Police Department arrested a 20-year-old male from Benton City on July 22 after Becks Jewelry reported an armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Employees told officers that the man had come in, grabbed several rings and tried to walk out. An employee tried to confront...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers with the Kennewick Police Department reported to the 400 block of W Entiat Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. on July 21 after someone reported seeing a man hit a woman. Officers got there and found the suspect, reported to be 29 years old. But upon...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Crews in Kennewick responded to a field on fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. on July 21 behind an address on the 2200 block of S Fruitland Street. Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department reported arriving to a fire spreading quickly toward homes and fences. At first, the focus was putting out parts of the fire that were posing the most threat to nearby structures.
Authorities responded to a traffic collision in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Canal Drive and Edison Street near the Rocket Mart. The early reports showed that two vehicle crashed into each other near the Rocket Mart for reasons that are yet to be known.
FINLEY, Wash. - Every seven years Benton County Roads Department chip seals county roads, prolonging their life. Recently, one of our viewers notified us the loose gravel was causing extreme damage to their vehicles. I reached out to the county for comment and was told, car owners who see damage...
A Tri-Cities construction worker has been identified as the person found dead near Walla Walla earlier this month. Miguel “Mikey” Perez Barragan’s body was discovered July 6 east of the city in a rural area of the county, according to a release from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Though a substantial portion of a field in a residential area burned on Thursday afternoon, fire crews from across Benton County were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes. According to officials from the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD), crews were dispatched to the...
PASCO, Wash. — An inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Facility underwent a procedure to surgically remove a lighter from inside her body once deputies learned that she allegedly started several fires within the jail. In a social media post, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Corrections staff informed...
PASCO, Wash. — A deputy has been fired after an inmate was found dead in a Washington jail holding cell. According to The Associated Press, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office fired a probationary corrections deputy after someone in custody was found unresponsive in a jail observation holding cell.
Comments / 0