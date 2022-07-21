ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Six Car Crash Injures Drivers Along I-182

By Greg Neft
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol was called to six-car crash on the Eastbound I-182...

Two Fires in Finley Merge, Burn 115 Acres

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One have wrapped up what started as two separate wildland fires that eventually merged into one Saturday into Sunday in Finley. Firefighters were called to the scene on South Meals and Ayers Road around 10:48pm Saturday. The last crew dealing with the blaze cleared the scene just before 8:00pm Sunday. The fire burned 115 acres before crews were able to put it out. BCFD says there were 35 firefighters on the scene. There is no cause on the fire at this time. Benton County Fire Districts and along with the Kennewick, Richland and Pasco Fire Departments all aided in the response, along with the Benton County Sherriff's Office for traffic control.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
1 person dead, several others injured after a two-vehicle crash south of Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Friday morning, one person was killed while multiple others suffered injuries following a traffic collision south of Kennewick. As per the initial information, the two vehicle crash took place on SR 14 near the weight station and one mile from the US 14 and I-82 interchange. According to the officials, one person died and several others were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
Moses Lake Woman Falls Into Canal, Dies

(Moses Lake, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting the death of a Moses Lake woman who passed away after falling into an irrigation canal three miles east of Royal City. Authorities say this happened Sunday afternoon around 12:45 when the woman, identified as 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado, was trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into the canal off Dodson Road SW near Road 12 SW. Delgado went into the canal and fell beneath the water. She did not resurface. According to Grant County, Delgado became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool, and her body was recovered once the water released its grip. Her body is now at the coroner's office. An autopsy is planned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wsdot
Cement truck overturned in roundabout

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Myra Road and Heritage Road roundabout. A cement truck overturned inside the roundabout and it is expected to take some time to get it back upright. No injuries have been reported, according to...
Kennewick Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Suspect in Shooting

A 17-year-old male was arrested for a July 8th shooting in Kennewick. The Kennewick Police Department took the male into custody on Friday for his involvement in the shooting which injured another juvenile. According to the Police Department's Facebook:. On Friday, July 8, 2022 at about 1:25 PM, Kennewick Police...
KENNEWICK, WA
Prosser police arrest armed robbery suspect

PROSSER, Wash. — The Prosser Police Department arrested a 20-year-old male from Benton City on July 22 after Becks Jewelry reported an armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Employees told officers that the man had come in, grabbed several rings and tried to walk out. An employee tried to confront...
PROSSER, WA
Fleeing suspect jumps fence, is greeted by officers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers with the Kennewick Police Department reported to the 400 block of W Entiat Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. on July 21 after someone reported seeing a man hit a woman. Officers got there and found the suspect, reported to be 29 years old. But upon...
KENNEWICK, WA
Quick response saves homes from catching fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Crews in Kennewick responded to a field on fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. on July 21 behind an address on the 2200 block of S Fruitland Street. Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department reported arriving to a fire spreading quickly toward homes and fences. At first, the focus was putting out parts of the fire that were posing the most threat to nearby structures.
KENNEWICK, WA
Road work in Finley is causing damage to residents' cars

FINLEY, Wash. - Every seven years Benton County Roads Department chip seals county roads, prolonging their life. Recently, one of our viewers notified us the loose gravel was causing extreme damage to their vehicles. I reached out to the county for comment and was told, car owners who see damage...
FINLEY, WA

