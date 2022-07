SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - Jeremy Howard joins Knight’s Redi-Mix division as the vice president of operations. He will work with Pete Knight, CEO of Knight’s Companies, as part of the executive team overseeing the operations of the ready mixed concrete division. Howard has over 20 years of experience in the ready-mixed concrete industry, and previously held the position of vice president/general manager for CEMEX/Ready Mix USA, in Atlanta, G.A. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

