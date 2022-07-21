ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Crews respond to fire in Saginaw County

By WNEM Digital, Rayvin Bleu
WNEM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a large fire in Saginaw County on...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Police investigating homicide at Burton mobile home park

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning. Police officers responded to the 4100 block of Cherrybrook in Creek Wood Mobile Home Park at 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 for reports of shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a woman...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Police: Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Davison Twp. Treasurer claims gas stations taking advantage of customers. The Davison Township Treasurer claims local gas stations are taking advantage of their customers by charging more for a gallon of gas than surrounding areas.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Moring, July 26th

An 18-year-old Grand Blanc man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Detroit Monday, according to the Detroit Police Commander. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Davison Twp. Treasurer claims gas stations taking advantage of customers. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Davison Township Treasurer claims...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saginaw County, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Monday marks anniversary of Great Bay City Fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday marks the 130th anniversary of the Great Bay City Fire of 1892. On July 25, 1892, a fire broke out at the lumber docks of the Miller & Turner Mill at the foot of 32nd Street and the Saginaw River. The Antique Toy and...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Little Miss Flint hosts Back to School Bash for local residents

Here are the top stories we are following tonight. The Davison Township Treasurer claims local gas stations are taking advantage of their customers by charging more for a gallon of gas than surrounding areas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, July 25th. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

M-115 resurfacing project to begin in Clare Co.

CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - The M-115 resurfacing project is scheduled to begin in Clare County this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $819,000 to resurface 1.2 miles of M-115 from Pioneer Parkway to Sunset Avenue in the city of Clare. The work includes sidewalk and ADA improvements compliant...
CLARE, MI
WNEM

Mott Foundation awards $850K to Flint for public safety programs

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is getting a boost to help fund its public safety programs. The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has granted $850,000 to the city of Flint to support the Flint Police Department’s public safety programs. The programs include a citywide gun bounty, a cold case resolution unit, and development of a witness protection program.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv5#Wnem#Saginaw Co
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

London Strong race aims to place AEDs in local businesses

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Runners will hit the pavement this Thursday to benefit the London Strong Foundation. Registration is still open for the fifth annual London Strong Set Your Dreams 5K on July 28. It’s a run and walk to raise funds to bring awareness to the importance of life-saving equipment and skills. To date, the foundation has placed more than 20 AEDs in local businesses and schools. The important piece of equipment can cost upwards of $1,000 each.
GRAND BLANC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
WNEM

$600K APRA grant awarded to Midland Co. nonprofits

MIDLAND, Mich., (WNEM) – The Midland Area Community Foundation is partnering with the County of Midland to grant $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to local nonprofits, enabling them to continue providing vital service to Midland County residents. “Our purpose is to cultivate the power of giving...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Woman shot and killed on side of the road in Berrien County

FAIR PLAIN, Mich. — One person faces an open murder charge after a shooting Wednesday night. Benton Charter Township Police Department officers were called to Norton Avenue and East Napier Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police found a man and woman lying outside a white Jeep that was...
WLNS

Gravel truck overturns in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –A gravel truck driver suffered minor injuries when their vehicle turned on it’s side on an exit ramp Wednesday. The crash happened at the US-23 north ramp to I-96 west, according to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account. All lanes of I-96...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Morning house fire breaks out in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

No injuries reported after I-75 crash involving trailer

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities responded to a crash involving a trailer that was flipped over on I-75 in Genesee County. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Dodge Road overpass. A Ford F-150 was hauling a pontoon with a trailer when the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sunday morning beneficial rain, few afternoon showers possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While the majority of severe storms stayed in southwest Michigan overnight, there was a section of storms severe-warned in Gratiot, southern Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties. Past the storms, the rainfall has been great for Mid-Michigan! This rain likely won’t fix all dryness issues in Mid-Michigan, but it is definitely something we’ve long awaited.
CBS Detroit

5 Arrested After Entering Store In Flint With Rifles

(CBS DETROIT) – Four boys and one adult were arrested in Flint after they entered a store armed with rifles and fled police, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at a store on the corner of Miller Road and Knight Avenue. Police say after a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase, four boys and one adult male were arrested. MSP was assisted by Flint and Flint Township police departments. Michigan State Police seized three illegal guns. The five suspects were charged with felony weapons and other felony crimes. In addition to this, police say three of the suspects had recently been arrested for weapons offenses. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy