Crews respond to fire in Saginaw County

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning. Police officers responded to the 4100 block of Cherrybrook in Creek Wood Mobile Home Park at 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 for reports of shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a woman...
DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Treasurer claims local gas stations are taking advantage of their customers by charging more for a gallon of gas than surrounding areas. Tim Green sent a letter to the stations asking why they are charging significantly more than gas stations just down...
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday marks the 130th anniversary of the Great Bay City Fire of 1892. On July 25, 1892, a fire broke out at the lumber docks of the Miller & Turner Mill at the foot of 32nd Street and the Saginaw River. The Antique Toy and...
CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - The M-115 resurfacing project is scheduled to begin in Clare County this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $819,000 to resurface 1.2 miles of M-115 from Pioneer Parkway to Sunset Avenue in the city of Clare. The work includes sidewalk and ADA improvements compliant...
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is getting a boost to help fund its public safety programs. The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has granted $850,000 to the city of Flint to support the Flint Police Department’s public safety programs. The programs include a citywide gun bounty, a cold case resolution unit, and development of a witness protection program.
Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Runners will hit the pavement this Thursday to benefit the London Strong Foundation. Registration is still open for the fifth annual London Strong Set Your Dreams 5K on July 28. It’s a run and walk to raise funds to bring awareness to the importance of life-saving equipment and skills. To date, the foundation has placed more than 20 AEDs in local businesses and schools. The important piece of equipment can cost upwards of $1,000 each.
DAVISON TWP., MI – Police in Davison Township are investigating a shooting from early this month in which a man was shot after walking into the wrong apartment. Davison Township police said a 20-year-old Davison man was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. July 3 when he inadvertently walked into the wrong apartment.
MIDLAND, Mich., (WNEM) – The Midland Area Community Foundation is partnering with the County of Midland to grant $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to local nonprofits, enabling them to continue providing vital service to Midland County residents. “Our purpose is to cultivate the power of giving...
FAIR PLAIN, Mich. — One person faces an open murder charge after a shooting Wednesday night. Benton Charter Township Police Department officers were called to Norton Avenue and East Napier Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police found a man and woman lying outside a white Jeep that was...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –A gravel truck driver suffered minor injuries when their vehicle turned on it’s side on an exit ramp Wednesday. The crash happened at the US-23 north ramp to I-96 west, according to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter account. All lanes of I-96...
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is fighting for his life after a shooting took place in Flint's east side just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Flint Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred at the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue near Davison Road. Reports said...
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities responded to a crash involving a trailer that was flipped over on I-75 in Genesee County. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Dodge Road overpass. A Ford F-150 was hauling a pontoon with a trailer when the...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While the majority of severe storms stayed in southwest Michigan overnight, there was a section of storms severe-warned in Gratiot, southern Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties. Past the storms, the rainfall has been great for Mid-Michigan! This rain likely won’t fix all dryness issues in Mid-Michigan, but it is definitely something we’ve long awaited.
