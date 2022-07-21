ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Movies by Moonlight at The LOOP

By Site Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Olas Oceanside Park (The LOOP) will set the scene for the Movies by Moonlight: Dog Days of Summer series July 22, August 26, and September 23, for locals and their pets. Presented by the City of Fort Lauderdale Beach Improvement District (BID), the move night series will be hosted by...

