GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Barn owls are great parents, and often when they see orphaned owlets they take them under their wing. Willow is the newest animal ambassador at Wildlife Images and will be a foster mom for young owls. Having Willow around to help raise the baby barn owls means it is far less likely they will imprint on humans during their stay at Wildlife Images.

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO