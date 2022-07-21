Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tree House Recovery NC to occur on Friday

Earnestine Keaton and Cecile Bryant at the grave of their great-great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Keaton.Claudia Stack. Kneeling by his gravestone at the cemetery of Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church in western Pender County, NC, Earnestine Keaton shared her research about her great-great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Keaton. A preacher to enslaved people, in 1865 Rev. Keaton also established some of the first literacy efforts for African Americans in the Middle Cape Fear region of North Carolina. He evangelized tirelessly in Columbus and surrounding counties, and founded the first Missionary Baptist churches in the region.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO