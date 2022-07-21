ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tree House Recovery NC to occur on Friday

foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, July 22 for Tree House Recovery NC. The ceremony will...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Claudia Stack

Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC Churches

Earnestine Keaton and Cecile Bryant at the grave of their great-great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Keaton.Claudia Stack. Kneeling by his gravestone at the cemetery of Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church in western Pender County, NC, Earnestine Keaton shared her research about her great-great-grandfather, Rev. Richard Keaton. A preacher to enslaved people, in 1865 Rev. Keaton also established some of the first literacy efforts for African Americans in the Middle Cape Fear region of North Carolina. He evangelized tirelessly in Columbus and surrounding counties, and founded the first Missionary Baptist churches in the region.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Local man who once struggled with addiction now is helping his community with the battle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who once battled with addiction on the streets of Wilmington is now helping people with the same issue. Brent Botros bought a one-way plane ticket to California in 2015. After trips to jail in Wilmington and being addicted to and selling drugs, he had enough. In California, Botros found Tree House Recovery, an organization committed to transforming the lives of addicts differently than most facilities.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Back-to-school family events for New Hanover Co., Columbus Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced a back-to-school night for the local Latin community on Aug. 4. Per the official announcement, topics will include:. Student enrollment. Transportation. Nutrition. ELL classes. Community organizations, including Clínica Latina, Cape Fear Latinos, NHC, and the Harrelson Center, will be present...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Health
State
North Carolina State
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
coastalreview.org

Nonprofit leads effort to buy Eagles Island parcel

Unique Spaces to Save, a conservation group based in Chapel Hill, is trying to raise $16 million by the end of the year to acquire more than 80 acres across from downtown Wilmington for conservation and public use. The 83 acres are between Battleship North Carolina and U.S. 17 on...
WILMINGTON, NC
nrcolumbus.com

County considers approval process for mixed housing, business developments

Columbus County’s planning director believes a new approval process proposed for large-scale, mixed-use developments could help boost population while giving county government power to control growth. During a combined meeting July 14, county commissioners, the planning board and board of adjustment seemed to like the idea of bringing planned...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s Total Wine and More makes generous donation to local non-profit

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– One of the port city’s newest businesses is already giving back less than a month after opening its doors. Total Wine and More presented the non-profit, Coastal Horizons, with a twenty-nine-thousand-dollar check. As part of its grand opening festivities, the company pledged to give back ten percent of its total sales from its grand opening weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon Cutting Ceremony#Tree House Recovery Nc#The Chamber Of Commerce#Crossfit
ncsu.edu

From Farm to Vacation Rental Table

The best vacations are immersed in local experiences — sites, culture, fun and food. Anything else, Duarte Morais suggests, could be termed “fake tourism.”. Morais is an NC State Extension tourism specialist. His job includes efforts to funnel tourists — and tourism dollars — to authentic experiences that can only be found at the vacation destination.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Naval Medical Center has new commanding officer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Naval Medical Center onboard Camp Lejeune now has a new commanding officer. United States Navy Captain Kevin Brown relieved Captain Reginald Ewing from the position during a special ceremony on base. Brown served as a fleet surgeon for the United States second fleet and is a board-certified family medicine physician. “My […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WECT

Local farmers market vendors feeling the pressure of rising business expenses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Those in attendance for Wilmington’s Riverfront Farmers Market stuck it out in the rain Saturday to buy some of their favorite local goods. For the local vendors though, the rain isn’t the biggest deterrent as of late. With rising prices on everything from gas to food to everyday items, those selling goods at the farmers market say everything is costing them more.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New trial date scheduled for Town of Holden Beach and man who planned shore-based shark tournament

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- WWAY has learned more about the documents filed against the man who planned a shark fishing tournament earlier this month in Brunswick County. A temporary restraining order filed July 13th by the Town of Holden Beach against the owner of Madkingz Tackle Marty Wright who also sponsored the controversial shark fishing tournament, was extended until July 23.
HOLDEN BEACH, NC
WNCT

Car shortage woes impacting ENC

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The nationwide car shortage is affecting dealerships across the nation and it’s no exception in Eastern North Carolina.  New cars are becoming harder to come by, and this is causing stress not only to customers but to local dealerships as well.    “It’s a new way of doing business,” said Dealer Principal at Parkway […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy