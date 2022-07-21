ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

FACT FOCUS: Biden cancer remark causes confusion

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFy9I_0gnxqhSq00

President Joe Biden’s speech at a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts led to widespread claims on social media that he made a significant announcement not about climate change, but about his health.

Conservative politicians and political commentators focused on a clip from Biden’s Wednesday speech, in which he told a story about growing up near Delaware oil refineries, to assert that the president announced that he has cancer.

In response, a White House spokesperson confirmed reports that Biden was referring to previously disclosed skin cancer that was removed before he became president — not announcing a new diagnosis.

Here are the facts.

CLAIM: Biden announced that he has cancer.

THE FACTS: Biden appeared at the Somerset, Massachusetts, power station to announce new steps to combat climate change, calling it “an emergency” and promising more robust action.

At one point during his speech, he discussed the impact of environmental pollution from oil refineries near his hometown, sharing an anecdote about his childhood.

“And guess what? The first frost, you knew what was happening. You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window,” Biden said, according to a White House transcript of his remarks. “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up (with) have cancer and why can — for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

Right-wing accounts quickly began sharing a clip of this remark with the claim that Biden was revealing that he had cancer.

“BREAKING: JOE BIDEN ANNOUNCES HE HAS CANCER!!,” a Republican running for Congress in Florida wrote.

“President Biden just said he has cancer. Is it true? Or is the Commander in Chief confused? Who knows!!,” another widespread tweet stated.

But Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, confirmed on Twitter that Biden was referring to the publicly disclosed fact that he had skin cancer removed before he became president.

In a November 2021 memo summarizing Biden’s health, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician for more than a decade, acknowledged that Biden had “several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency.”

“These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins,” the report continued.

Though Biden suggested emissions from oil refineries were responsible for his cancer, his doctor previously linked it to sun exposure.

While discussing the cancer in his memo, O'Connor wrote that it is “well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth.”

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP .

Comments / 15

Racine
4d ago

Biden cannot even open his eyes and mumble at the same time.

Reply
16
Justin Smith
4d ago

every time he opens his mouth he causes confusion.

Reply
16
Rebecca Scott
2d ago

he makes ME 🤔 confused...just looking at him let alone listening to him.

Reply
7
Related
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
CNN

Biden's age isn't his problem

At 79, Joe Biden is the oldest president in American history. Eighteen months into his term, the burdens of governing have staggered him. But while Biden's age complicates his hopes of winning another term, It has nothing to do with his problems in this one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Oil Refineries#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris repeats her words in fumbled answer to interview question

Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her words and appeared to struggle in providing a clear answer during a Friday interview about Roe v. Wade. Harris had been asked if former Democratic presidents and members of Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade "over the past five decades" since the precedent was established, with Harris giving a confusing answer in response, as seen in a CBS interview.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

761K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy