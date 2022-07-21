ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefield, TX

Woman & Child Die in Horrific Crash Near Littlefield

By Matt Trammell
 5 days ago

LITTLEFIELD, TX – A woman and one of her children were killed in an horrific crash in the South Plains Thursday afternoon.

According to the Littlefield Police Department, on Jul. 20, officers with the LPD were dispatched to the intersection of E. Loop 430 and U.S. Hwy 84 near Littlefield.

When the officers arrived on scene they discovered a Silver 2004 Jeep Liberty that had been crashed into by a 2014 Peterbilt Bobtail Truck. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured but the passengers Carmen Michelle Rodriguez, 30, and Rosalin Rodriguez, 13, of Abilene were killed.

The remaining passengers a 5-year-old boy and his 2-month-old sibling were taken to the hospital.  The 5-year-old child was immediately taken into surgery as he suffered a broken leg and head injuries. The baby luckily was not injured in the crash. Both of the children were in approved safety seats.

Police learned from  on-scene statements that the driver of the Jeep had stopped at the stop sign and failed to yield right of way to approaching traffic. When that happened the Jeep pulled out into the path of a loaded 2014 Peterbilt Bobtail truck. The truck struck the Jeep on the driver side.

