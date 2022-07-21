Expert of the Month: Cliff Meredith

Spa Creek Waterfront in Eastport! Celebrate the Annapolitan lifestyle and enjoy unparalleled private deep water access all year long. Waterfront properties like this rarely come to market and this property has the potential to accommodate a waterside pool! This captivating contemporary home with fabulous views of Wells Cove and Spa Creek is exactly what you have been looking for. Perfectly sited on a spacious over 1/2 acre flat lot with 100 ft of waterfrontage on Wells Cove, the multiple slips, 2 lifts (8,000lb and dingy lift) and floating dock with 6 ft water depth, provides the ideal setup for the boating enthusiast. This highly sought-after Eastport location is conveniently walkable to everything Eastport and Annapolis has to offer. Tucked away down a private driveway, this magnificent custom home with 2 car garage was custom built to the highest standards and boasts the perfect floor plan for enjoying the water views from almost every room in the home.

