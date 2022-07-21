ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Expert of the Month: Cliff Meredith

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCliff Meredith has been a Real Estate Broker for more than 40 years and is currently Broker of Meredith Fine Properties. He specializes in Eastern Shore of Maryland waterfront homes, estates, and farms. Cliff has held the title of “Highest Volume in Combined Sales Among All Agents in Talbot County,” for...

whatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis: Tred Avon Apartment

“A luxurious waterfront community – Live on the Chesapeake Bay.”. BayWoods 2000 sq. ft. Tred Avon Apartment, featuring 12 foot high ceilings, walk through kitchen, and full den. BayWoods features the largest 2 bedroom apartments in the Senior Living market. Come see. BayWoods of Annapolis 7101 Bay Front Drive,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan attended the 2022 Buy Local Cookout at the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) for an evening of sampling dishes prepared by local chefs with local ingredients, live music, and exhibits featuring MDA programs. The event officially kicks off “Maryland Buy Local Week” from July 22-31, which encourages Marylanders to take the Buy Local Challenge by incorporating … Continue reading "Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout" The post Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland 2022 Primary: 'On The Hill' discusses election results

The Maryland Primary Elections ware held this week on Tuesday, July 19 across the state. Several major seats were up for grabs including governor, comptroller and attorney general, as well as key races happening for the Senate, House of Representatives, and Montgomery County Executive. Results have been announced in every...
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: Patuxent River Running Through it All

The Patuxent River flows through Calvert County, Maryland. Photo by Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program with aerial support by Southwings. The Patuxent River is the longest and largest river wholly contained within the State of Maryland. It begins on the Piedmont Plateau near the historic town of Mt Airy, which splits itself between Carroll and Frederick counties. The river’s source is also a half-mile from the pond and spring that is also the source of the Patapsco River, which flows east toward urban Baltimore.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Southern Md. Mourns Builder of Skipjacks, Bay’s Last Buyboat

Prolific Southern Maryland skipjack builder captain Francis R. Goddard of Piney Point, Md. passed away on July 13. Goddard built over 150 boats in his lifetime but he is most noted for the two skipjacks he built. In 1979, he built the 56-foot sailing skipjack Dee of St. Mary’s (which today sails from Calvert Marine Museum) and in 1984 the 56-foot skipjack Connie Francis.
PINEY POINT, MD
whatsupmag.com

203 President St

Spa Creek Waterfront in Eastport! Celebrate the Annapolitan lifestyle and enjoy unparalleled private deep water access all year long. Waterfront properties like this rarely come to market and this property has the potential to accommodate a waterside pool! This captivating contemporary home with fabulous views of Wells Cove and Spa Creek is exactly what you have been looking for. Perfectly sited on a spacious over 1/2 acre flat lot with 100 ft of waterfrontage on Wells Cove, the multiple slips, 2 lifts (8,000lb and dingy lift) and floating dock with 6 ft water depth, provides the ideal setup for the boating enthusiast. This highly sought-after Eastport location is conveniently walkable to everything Eastport and Annapolis has to offer. Tucked away down a private driveway, this magnificent custom home with 2 car garage was custom built to the highest standards and boasts the perfect floor plan for enjoying the water views from almost every room in the home.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 23 Coming home to the comfort of Costas Inn and the best ‘cake in Dundalk

On the 23rd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to Baltimore County and the legendary deliciousness of Costas Inn in Dundalk. The Triantafilos family has been serving my community for over 50 years and it was my Mom’s favorite place to be on Mother’s Day for fried crab cake, cole slaw and fries. And an ice cold beer to wash it down. The east side comfort of my youth still served perfectly! And even better with a friend like Bill Yerman.
DUNDALK, MD
townandtourist.com

15 Best Baltimore Hiking Trails (Waterfront Views & Dog-Friendly)

Thanks to its booming arts scene, elite sports teams, and unrivaled museums, Baltimore offers a wide range of things to do. Charm City, as it is often called, is not something that most Americans would consider a major tourist destination. However, Baltimore is worth seeing because of its breathtaking waterfront...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Board Of Education To Explore Supply, Demand, And Diversity Of Teacher Workforce

– The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link (https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-07-26.aspx). The meeting will also...
MARYLAND STATE
visitannapolis.org

5 Dock Bars To Visit This Summer

When traveling to Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, waterfront dining is one of the many things to do. There are many spectacular options to choose from with great food with an equally great view. Regardless of where you go, you are guaranteed to have a good time. What is better than great food with an equally scenic view?
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Coolest Job on Delmarva: Working on Ice

Inside the Carousel Hotel in Ocean City, it's practice time for the ice skaters in "The Next Ice Age." Workers are also not complaining at the ice delivery and wholesale company, known as Blue Marlin Ice.
OCEAN CITY, MD

