Long term and extensive apartment repairs at The Avalon apartments in Denver have left renters living in a construction zone. Residents at the complex tell CBS4 many of them were left with 5-foot trenches in their homes.The property management team sent residents a letter saying they would start replacing a main water pipe starting on Monday, and those repairs could last until Aug. 1. Rocio Chanez said her once cozy living room is now unlivable."I am scared, and I am worried too. We can't live like this." said Rocio Chanez, a renter at the complex. "A lot of mice and...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO