The BOX is a critically acclaimed play with a powerful message about solitary confinement as torture written by playwright Sarah Shourd, a social justice activist and journalist who suffered through 410 days of solitary in an Iranian prison from 2009 to 2010. When she returned to the states, Shourd found that solitary confinement was — and still is — endemic in the U.S. She set about trying to bring it to an end by writing and producing The BOX, which debuted in 2016.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO