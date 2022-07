On Tuesday (07/26/2022), the CDC confirmed 3,487 cases of monkeypox across the United States and the White House is weighing-in on whether or not they should declare a public health emergency. In the Volunteer State, there have been 18-confirmed cases of monkeypox, as of Tuesday morning (07/26/2022). Reports indicate the...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO