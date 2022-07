The man killed after being run over by his own vehicle in a traffic collision has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. Roberto Luna, 68, of Palmdale, was identified as the man who was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash, at approximately 9 a.m. on July 12, near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO