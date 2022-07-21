ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota State Fair Adds New Rides/Attractions Plus BINGO for 2022

By Tony Hart
B105
B105
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota State Fair is running out of big announcements for the 2022 "Great Minnesota Get-Together" with today's release of new rides and attractions being...

b105country.com

Comments / 0

Related
B105

Minnesota Corn Maze Features Pennywise, Jason, Chucky, and More

The World's Largest Corn Maze in Minnesota is going with a terrifyingly terrific theme this year, Halloween Villains. Five of the most recognizable, and deadly horror icons are carved into 110 acres of corn at Stoney Brook Farms to make over 30 miles of paths through the World's Largest Corn Maze located in St George Township, which is just east of St. Cloud, and about a 2-hour drive from Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Did You Know There Are Jellyfish In Minnesota?

This is not a late April Fools' Day prank. Did you know there are jellyfish in Minnesota? It's true and it's pretty interesting to wrap your head around. Who knew we could have sea creatures here?!. I have to give a shoutout to Minnesota Wildlife, who first shared this exciting...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Here Are The Weirdest Foods In Minnesota & Wisconsin

I'm not going to lie, we have some pretty interesting things we eat up North. I recently came across a map of weird foods in every state including interesting picks for Minnesota & Wisconsin. While looking at the map, some states surprised me. Apparently in Montana the weirdest food is...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Is Summer Weather Past The Peak In Duluth?

It is finally feeling like summer in the Twin Ports, or at least it was. The last few weeks has brought some hot temperatures to the Duluth area, with cooler temperatures this week to round out the month. When looking at the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of the...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
B105

Snow From Last Winter Found In Northern Minnesota Mine Pit In July [Photo]

Living in the Northland we talk about it, we joke about it, and we brag to our friends, family, and the occasional tourist about it; there really isn't a month that snow hasn't occurred in our area. Even during the depths of the summer season - if the temperature turns cold enough during the night, the conditions can align to allow for precipitation to fall from the sky here as snow.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
B105

How Many Dogs Can A Person In The Duluth – Superior Area Legally Own?

I saw someone walking 5 dogs the other day, which seemed to be quite a handful. That led me to ask them why they owned so many and how did they manage them all?. They said they were a dog walker and didn't own any of them personally. While that solved that, it got me to wonder about just how many dogs one could own.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Two Harbors Resort One Of Three Minnesota Destinations To Make Travel + Leisure’s 10 Best In the Midwest

Travel + Leisure prides itself on being a top travel media brand in the world, with the mission to both inform and inspire travelers. They also pride themselves on covering "small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between."
TWO HARBORS, MN
B105

Family Dollar Recalls OTC Drugs – Name Brands Included, Minnesota + Wisconsin Details

Wait! Before you take one of those over-the-counter pain relievers or medications you bought from the dollar-style store, you might want to double-check this list. Family Dollar has issued a widespread recall on a large amount of the over-the-counter medications sold at their stores nationwide - including Minnesota and Wisconsin. The recall is not specific to Family Dollar store-brand or proprietary brands; in fact, the majority of the pain relievers and medications included are from well-known brand names.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy