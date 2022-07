Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. has been named to the watch list for the Thorpe Award, which recognizes the nation's top defensive back. Logan, a senior, led the Big 12 with 113 tackles last season — the most by any safety on a Power 5 team. He was three shy of matching Kent State's Dean Clark for the lead among all FBS safeties and finished with four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups and one interception while playing in all 12 games.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO