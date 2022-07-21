ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Richland, WA

Brush Fire Leaves Homes Without Power Near West Richland

By John McKay
 3 days ago
Just before 10 AM Thursday, West Richland Police and several area fire agencies responded to a fast-moving brush fire near West Richland. No buildings were damaged...

