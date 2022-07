SARASOTA, FLORIDA – A fast 3-0 start for the Cardinal Mooney Cougars last season ended in a 4-4 finish in the final eight games of the season and playoffs. Coming off a 7-4 season, the Cougars have plenty of talent returning from last year and should be able to compete for a playoff spot in Class 1A-Suburban. Reaching the team’s full potential is the overall goal for Cardinal Mooney head coach Jared Clark, as the Cougars go into the 2022 campaign hoping to get a little bit better everyday.

