REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — A vacation down the shore turned into a labor of love for a Brooklyn woman. She found a lost pendant on Rehoboth Beach then worked tirelessly to find the owner. “The world needs some happiness now,” Thomas Lee said. This story of a son and his mother provides just that. “My brother and I were walking on the beach in Rehoboth,” said Rachel Kahan, who found the pendant. Miles of shoreline, thousands of people and out of nowhere one small pendant twinkling from the sunlight between the grains of sand caught their attention. “I looked at the woman’s face and said...

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO