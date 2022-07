It is a summertime tradition for many people Here in Montana. I'm talking about the coolest way to cool off, floating the river. If you have never squeezed your booty into a rubber tube and tried it, you haven't lived. But, it does come with certain dangers. I can count, on both hands, how many times I have fallen into the river, not knowing if I was going to resurface. It is a risk you have to take when it comes to staying cool and having fun. (NOTE: most of those times were spent trying to fish my sunglasses out of the water.)

