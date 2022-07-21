Madden NFL 23 top cornerbacks and D-line ratings revealed

In less than four weeks, Madden NFL 2023 will finally come out, proving that the passage of time stops for nobody, save for perhaps these lovely chaps we’re about to discuss.

We’re rapidly approaching the end of ratings week. As a reminder, stats for wide receivers, edge rushers, and running backs were already announced.

On Thursday, Electronic Arts (EA) revealed the highest-rated cornerbacks and defensive linemen (D-line) going into Madden NFL 23. Let’s take a look at which athletes made the lists.

Top-rated defensive linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, OVR 99 Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers, OVR 93 Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, OVR 93 Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders, OVR 92 Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, OVR 91 DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts, OVR 90 Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers, OVR 89 Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans, OVR 88 Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles, OVR 88 Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens, OVR 88

Top-rated cornerbacks

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, OVR 98 Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers, OVR 94 Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills, OVR 93 Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns, OVR 92 Darius Slay Jr., Philadelphia Eagles, OVR 92 Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints, OVR 91 Stephon Gilmore, Indianapolis Colts, OVR 91 J.C. Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers, OVR 90 Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens, OVR 90 A.J. Terrell Jr., Atlanta Falcons, OVR 89

Another reminder: Madden NFL 23 is releasing on Aug. 19, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Early access begins Aug. 16, 2022, but requires a pre-order to jump in.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.