Madden NFL 23 top cornerbacks and D-line ratings revealed

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
In less than four weeks, Madden NFL 2023 will finally come out, proving that the passage of time stops for nobody, save for perhaps these lovely chaps we’re about to discuss.

We’re rapidly approaching the end of ratings week. As a reminder, stats for wide receivers, edge rushers, and running backs were already announced.

On Thursday, Electronic Arts (EA) revealed the highest-rated cornerbacks and defensive linemen (D-line) going into Madden NFL 23. Let’s take a look at which athletes made the lists.

Top-rated defensive linemen

  1. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, OVR 99
  2. Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers, OVR 93
  3. Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, OVR 93
  4. Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders, OVR 92
  5. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, OVR 91
  6. DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts, OVR 90
  7. Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers, OVR 89
  8. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans, OVR 88
  9. Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles, OVR 88
  10. Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens, OVR 88

Top-rated cornerbacks

  1. Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, OVR 98
  2. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers, OVR 94
  3. Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills, OVR 93
  4. Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns, OVR 92
  5. Darius Slay Jr., Philadelphia Eagles, OVR 92
  6. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints, OVR 91
  7. Stephon Gilmore, Indianapolis Colts, OVR 91
  8. J.C. Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers, OVR 90
  9. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens, OVR 90
  10. A.J. Terrell Jr., Atlanta Falcons, OVR 89

Another reminder: Madden NFL 23 is releasing on Aug. 19, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Early access begins Aug. 16, 2022, but requires a pre-order to jump in.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller learned the hard way to never talk trash to Tom Brady

Deep into the third quarter of the divisional round of the NFC playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Rams had built a comfortable 27-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Von Miller and the rest of the Rams defense had a well-deserved confidence about how the rest of the game was going to go, to the point where Miller felt comfortable talking a little trash to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to the Bears signing OL Michael Schofield

The Chicago Bears got better along the interior of the offensive line with the addition of Michael Schofield, who is signing with the team per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Schofield, who worked out for the Bears on Sunday, comes to Chicago with experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line. But he figures to be your starter at right guard heading into the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

