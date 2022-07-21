ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — New York health officials are reporting the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade....

keyt.com

KEYT

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum says a crypto mining company is planning to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Bitzero announced last month that it planned to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations. The company says within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology. Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary.
ECONOMY
KEYT

3 others charged in Hawaii affordable housing scheme

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. authorities say two Hawaii attorneys and a businessman helped an ex-county official with a nearly $11-million affordable housing scheme. Alan Rudo was a Housing and Community Development Specialist on the Big Island. He pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Big Island attorneys Paul Joseph Sulla, Jr. and Gary Charles Zamber are charged with six counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. Sulla is also charged with one count of money laundering. Sulla’s defense attorney, Birney Bervar, declined to comment. It’s unclear who represents Zamber. Businessman Rajesh Budhabhatti is charged with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Federal Defender Salina Kanai says her office represents Budhabhatti.
HAWAII STATE
KEYT

Maxwell’s new digs: Fla. prison known for yoga, music, abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell is off to Florida to serve a 20-year prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. The 60-year-old former socialite was moved from a New York City federal jail last week to FCI Tallahassee. It’s a low-security federal prison in Florida’s capital. She had been held under close watch in light of Epstein’s 2019 jail suicide. It wasn’t clear whether Maxwell would be held in restrictive housing or under other special precautions. According to prison consulting firm, the prison also offers yoga, Pilates, movies and an inmate talent show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Defense seeks sanctions against state in Flint water case

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for Michigan’s former health director are asking a judge to sanction prosecutors. The move comes as prosecutors are trying to instantly turn invalid indictments into a fresh round of charges in the Flint water scandal. In June, the Michigan Supreme Court said a one-person grand jury had no authority under state law to return indictments against Nick Lyon, former Gov. Rick Snyder and seven others. The attorney general’s office insists the indictments can simply be reinstated as common criminal complaints in Genesee County. That request is pending. Lyon’s lawyers say this isn’t the “Harry Potter” series where wizards can wave a “magic wand.”
FLINT, MI
City
New York City, NY
Rockland County, NY
New York State
State
New York State
Rockland County, NY
Health
County
Rockland County, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
KEYT

Truck driver’s trial to start in death of 7 motorcyclists

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club is starting Tuesday. Jurors on Monday traced Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s route from a New Hampshire auto dealership to the crash site about 10 miles away. The motorcyclists who died were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and ranged in age from 42 to 62. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct. His lawyers have argued one of the motorcyclists was the one who hit the truck and caused the crash.
CONCORD, NH
KEYT

Mississippi drops attorney investigating welfare abuse

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi state agency has dropped its attorney investigating millions in misspent welfare dollars. The state Department of Human Services will find a new lawyer to replace former federal prosecutor Brad Pigott. The agency hired Pigott roughly a year ago to help recoup $77 million in misspent welfare funding identified by the state auditor. Mississippi Today first reported the agency was dropped Pigott from the case days after filing a subpoena seeking records from the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation regarding welfare funds it received to build a volleyball stadium. Records sought include communications between the foundation and former Gov. Phil Bryant.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KEYT

Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they’ll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person. The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison. It comes in response both to the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling earlier this month and comments made by Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and that only the voter can return their absentee ballot in person to the clerk’s office or a designated site.
MADISON, WI
KEYT

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of people arguing the abortion issue surrounded the Indiana Statehouse and filled its corridors Monday as state lawmakers began consideration of a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state and Vice President Kamala Harris denounced the effort during a meeting with Democratic legislators.
INDIANA STATE
#Polio
KEYT

Hope Solo pleads guilty to DWI, gets 30-day sentence, fine

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo pleaded guilty Monday to driving while impaired, almost four months after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside. Solo also was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer in connection with the March 31 incident. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that her attorney said the remaining two charges were voluntarily dismissed. A judge gave Solo a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days. She was given 30 days credit for time she spent at an in-patient rehabilitation facility.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
KEYT

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate, The debate Sunday between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. Neither Michels nor Kleefisch said they wanted to decertify Trump’s 2020 loss in Wisconsin, but Ramthun does. Michels touted his outsider experience, while Kleefisch says she has the best experience in government to lead.
MADISON, WI
KEYT

Mississippi schools could make their own gun policies

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi school districts can temporarily make their own rules for letting armed people with enhanced licenses onto school grounds. The Mississippi Board of Education voted Thursday to approve a temporary rule that updates a 1990 internal policy that until now had prohibited anyone other than law enforcement from carrying guns on public school campuses. The board could vote to make the rule permanent after a public comment period. The state’s department of education argued that the 1990 policy conflicted with the state’s 2011 enhanced conceal carry law. The department also argued that the old policy “predates any notable school shootings.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE

