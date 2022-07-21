ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Rep. Elaine Luria on Thursdays' Jan. 6th hearing

wrkf.org
 5 days ago

Thursday’s House hearing on the attack of Jan. 6, 2021 will look into what...

www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Colorado Newsline

Holding Steve Bannon accountable is essential to justice

I get it. Steven Bannon’s misdemeanor conviction is not the crime of the century. But this conviction is important. And no, I am not talking about politics. I am talking about this conviction being of importance to our entire court system. Bannon was found guilty of two counts of federal criminal contempt of Congress. Here […] The post Holding Steve Bannon accountable is essential to justice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy