Free Scrap Metal Recycling for Union County Residents

By Public Information
 4 days ago

Free drop-off sites available on August 4 and August 20. Union County residents with old metal gutters, fencing, or appliances to dispose of can bring these items and more to free scrap metal recycling drop-off sites in August. The scrap metal recycling program is sponsored by the Union County Board of...

