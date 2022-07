Willie Muir will plot a course that could include a trip to the Breeders' Cup with impressive King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Pyledriver. On Sunday, the Lambourn handler, who trains in partnership with Chris Grassick, confirmed the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on October 2 will be the five-year-old's next target, with the Japan Cup and the Hong Kong Vase also under consideration.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO