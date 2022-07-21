Russ Rant: What Did T.D. Jakes Just Say?

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Bishop T.D. Jakes’ latest comments on the state of families have people taking and Russ Parr steaming. In his “Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon,” the Bishop said families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.

“We were not designed to receive from women. Your self-esteem is compromised when you have to ask your wife for lunch money. … And Adam, all of a sudden, has allowed the curse to come because he stopped pouring,” Jakes said in his sermon. “This breaks all the sociological order of the culture we are living in now because we are raising up women to be men. And you are not applauded for your femininity. You are applauded in contemporary society for how tough, rough, nasty, mean, aggressive, hateful, possessive you are. And you’re climbing the corporate ladder, but we are losing our families.”

Jakes’ comments have raised an eyebrow in the community and Russ used his rant to express his displeasure with Jakes’ speech.

Okay, I didn’t know that T.D. Jakes fosters those kinds of beliefs. Misogynism, all kinds of isms, right there. I don’t know about y’all but that sounds like a dude that basically says you women need to know your place. So you better take your shoes off getting a kitchen and get pregnant. I don’t quite understand and I have a lot of admiration for T.D. Jakes. And I don’t necessarily agree with everything he does but this is one of those things that I don’t agree with him on. You know, to minimize the accomplishments, especially women of color in this society, is to me this little devastating, especially people that admire him. There are a lot of women that have to go to work every day and battle so many battles, not just with their female counterparts, but their male counterparts, their black ones, the white ones, and so on and so forth. And yes, you want to come home and feel proud. You embrace that woman. You are encouraged her you have her back. You don’t crap on her. You don’t tell her that you you have a right to apologize.

There is a reason why black women outnumber men enrolled in college by almost threefold. There’s reason. So you have to be demonized for being successful. And this whole thing of like, basically, you know, if I read between the lines, and you guys might see it totally differently. So that’s cool. You can disagree with me. But this is about knowing your place. Knowing that you have to be subservient to a male. Maybe I’m taking it too far. I don’t think so. That’s how I took it when I first heard it. This is troublesome for me, especially coming from T.D. Jakes who I think is a brilliant mind. But then again, we were not you know monolithic, where we all think alike. I get that. But to me, this is a slap in the face of every woman, every woman of color that walks on this earth. You better know your place. How dare you brag about your accomplishments? It’s tougher. I have a daughter. I work with black women. I know what they have to go through. I know the pay disparity. I know the discrimination. I know they look for excuses for you to be like, Oh, angry black woman. That’s the reason why you should be angry that crap right there. Because this is the kind of beliefs that you foster. Because you went to school and you accomplish men need to step up. Instead of bitching and moaning. Stop being baby. Stop crying T.D. That’s my rant.

