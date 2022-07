ETTRICK, Va. -- Virginia State University (VSU) is offering Master of Education students free tuition if they commit to teaching in Richmond or Petersburg upon graduation. "In the new residency program, students will earn a Master of Education within one year, while gaining real-world experience in a classroom under the supervision of a master's teacher," a Virginia State spokesperson wrote in an email. "Once the student earns the degree, they must commit to a full-time teaching position with their residency school division for an additional three years."

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO