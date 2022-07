COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with identifying three suspects tied to the theft of mail. CSPD shared photos of the suspects that can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The crime was carried out at an apartment complex on June 17, police shared details on the case with the public on July 26. Investigators believe all three people caught on surveillance footage broke into a cluster of mailboxes, causing extensive damage. Mail was also stolen.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO