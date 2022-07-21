ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Steel Fitter Does More Than Just Welding

By Craig Sterrett
Door County Pulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShipyard employees sometimes have more talents than they can show in the workplace, but steel fitter Aaron Delorit made a big reveal of his artistic abilities this spring and summer. It began on a day off from helping to build ships such as the M/V Mark S. Barker, when...

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel 3000

‘Death Casts a Shadow’ will be last book in popular Door County mystery series

On a frigid, blustery morning on the Door County peninsula, Sheriff Dave Cubiak discovers a wealthy widow lying dead at the foot of her stairs. She could have fallen — but Cubiak immediately suspects something more ominous, especially because he’d just been called to do a wellness check on the woman the night before. So begins the latest mystery at the heart of “Death Casts a Shadow,” the seventh and final volume in Patricia Skalka‘s popular Dave Cubiak Door County Mystery Series. But, like Skalka’s previous books, the story is about more than the mystery at hand.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Harbor Fish Market & Grille Changes Hands

The Harbor Fish Market & Grille in Baileys Harbor, situated on the shore of the Lake Michigan side, boasts expansive indoor and outdoor dining with coveted views. Inside, customers walk on the original hardwood floors that were installed when the building was constructed in 1908 and belly up to the original bar that fronts Highway 57 and is capped with the original copper ceiling.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Leaking gas pipes discovered in Oconto home

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in an Oconto home were quick to call 911 on Sunday afternoon after detecting a possible gas leak in their home. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue Department, just before 12:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a gas leak at a two-story home located on the 400 block of Jones Avenue.
OCONTO, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Carita C. (Hilmes) Nelson

Carita C. Nelson, 104 years of Sturgeon Bay, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, while residing at Pine Crest Residential Living. She was born December 10, 1917, in Sheboygan, WI the daughter of Julius F. and Charlotte A. (Stoesser) Hilmes. Carita graduated from Central High School in 1935. She then worked for Sills Photography Studio in Sheboygan as a photographer’s assistant.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Obituary: L. John Fletcher

L. (Lewis) John Fletcher died at the age of 78 as the result of cancer. John was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO on August 22, 1943, the third of four children of the late Maxwell K. Fletcher, Jr. and Carol (Pettit) Fletcher. His father purchased Hotel du Nord in Sister Bay and the family arrived there from Kansas City in the middle of a snowstorm on January 4, 1954.
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Aurelia Ortiz Gonzales

Aurelia Ortiz Gonzales, 95, of Taube Road, Sturgeon Bay, died at home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born September 25, 1926 in San Antonio, TX, the daughter of the late Miguel and Nasaria (Moreno) Ortiz. At a very young age, Aurelia worked with her family following harvest seasons from Texas to Door County each year. She married Ignacio Gonzales in Texas and moved her family here to Door County permanently in 1968.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday due to a traffic incident. Authorities say the accident happened near the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue. The road is now closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road because a power pole was hit in the accident.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

1 person hurt, 3 officers on leave after Green Bay shooting

Bomb-sniffing dogs are being brought from Green Bay to investigate a package reported at NWTC-Sturgeon Bay campus. It took 25 years but a family fulfilled a young man's dying wish. Peppermint Hippo disturbance. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released videos of suspects in a disturbance with guns...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Arrested After Stealing $150 from Manitowoc Dollar Tree

A Manitowoc woman has been arrested after she was caught stealing from her employer. Officers were sent to the Manitowoc Dollar Tree just before 11:00 on Sunday, July 17th after the store’s assistant manager reported an employee had taken $150 from her register. The store manager and assistant manager...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

What’s Next for the Former HTR Building in Manitowoc?

The former Herald Time Reporter building in downtown Manitowoc now has a new owner. Dan Macrae purchased the 27,510 square foot building during an auction back in June for $315,000. Macrae is a property owner out of Spokane Washington, who said the building will remain standing, however, there will be...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Stolen Mustang purchased at Iola Car Show recovered

(WLUK) -- A vehicle purchased at the Iola Car Show has been recovered. Waupaca County officials say the stolen black 1968 Ford Mustang was discovered in Green Bay when a business owner saw the vehicle near his property. Green Bay police were able to verify the car's VIN number. Earlier...
IOLA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Darlene Edith (Pluff) Simon

Darlene Edith (Pluff) Simon, 76, of Egg Harbor, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. She was born November 27, 1945 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Melvin Fredrick and Edith (Brungraber) Pluff. Darlene grew up in Baileys Harbor and attended Gibraltar High School. On April 28, 2000, she married Terry Simon in Sturgeon Bay. They were wed for 11 years until he preceded her in death on January 6, 2012. Darlene loved attending the races at Thunderhill Raceway in Sturgeon Bay, sewing, and feeding her woodchucks.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Joseph James Little

Joseph James Little, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Door County Medical Center. He was born May 19, 1949 in Manitowoc, son of the late Dwight Frank and Susan Claire (Scheeler) Little. Joe graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1967 before continuing his education to obtain his degree in welding. He proudly served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Joe worked as a warehouse supervisor for Marine Travelift Inc. for 25 years, retiring in 2007. On June 6, 1970, he and Elizabeth Anna Naibert were united in marriage at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. They were members of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Joe was a past president and member of the Door County Rod & Gun Club and Bay Flyers. He enjoyed RC Airplanes, motorcycles, and shooting sports.
STURGEON BAY, WI

