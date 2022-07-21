ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Idaho lawmaker Mark Nye passes away

By By Shelbie Harris
 5 days ago

POCATELLO — Longtime Idaho lawmaker Mark Nye of Pocatello has passed away.

State Sen. Nye, who was also a well-known local attorney, died of an extended illness Saturday at Portneuf Medical Center. He was 76.

“Mark was a loyal friend; he was very dedicated to his profession, his family and his friends,” said his wife, Eva Nye. “Because we lived in Pocatello for so long, he had friends that he still connected with from as early as first grade. He valued those friendships and it was very meaningful for him to continue having friends for that long. He was the captain of our ship and it will be hard to maneuver life without him. We were not ready for him to leave us and he wasn’t ready to leave us. He loved our dogs, the grandkids and enjoyed sharing his knowledge. We had some great stimulating conversations over the years. He was just larger than life for our family. Maybe not for everyone, but for our family for sure.”

Though he was born in New York City on Aug. 3, 1945, Mark claimed the status of being a Pocatello native having spent his entire life in the Gate City.

In his younger days, Mark loved playing baseball. He would grow to admire the outdoors, skiing, golf and fishing. He flew his own plane and traveled with family and friends as much as time would allow.

After graduating from Pocatello High School and serving as student body president in 1963, Mark hopped on a train and left for Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he attended Harvard College on a scholarship. He graduated from there in 1967.

He earned a law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1974 and returned to Pocatello, joining the staff at Racine, Huntley & Olson.

“His integrity, intellect and commitment to the law were immediately recognized,” Eva said.

He was soon named a partner in the firm, which later became Racine, Olsen, Nye and Budge and is now known as Racine Olson.

Mark would serve on the Board of Governors of the American Bar Association and was also the past president of the Idaho State Bar. Mark was president of the 6th District Bar in 1982 and served as president of the Idaho Association of Defense Council in 1983. He was a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, and a member of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association since 1980. In 1995, he boarded a plane every Friday morning for Moscow to lecture future Idaho lawyers on products liability at the University of Idaho.

After a successful 40-year career, Mark would aim to settle down a bit, though he wouldn’t retire altogether.

He served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2014 to 2016 before moving over to the District 29 state Senate seat. He was in the process of finishing his third and final term as a senator at the time of his passing.

Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, says his passing has been difficult to process. Mark served as a mentor for James, who is vying to replace him in the Senate after Mark announced he would not seek re-election earlier this year.

“Mark was an essential part of this community for so many years,” Ruchti said. “Mark was a respected attorney, a huge supporter of Idaho State University and loved by the community. I think the thing I most respected about Mark was that he was kind to people. From the janitor to the CEO, he treated people with respect. Mark will be missed. The community won’t be the same without him.”

Mark and Eva have been longtime supporters of progressive issues in Idaho. Though others sometimes misunderstood his coy sense of humor, he would even befriend some of his Republican counterparts at the Idaho Capitol.

“That's one of those relationships that took some development time,” said Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom. “His sense of humor at times did not resonate with me. I asked him if he was upset with me one time and after that we became good friends.”

Guthrie continued, “I admired Mark for what he believed in and his ability to advocate for our area and for ISU. I grew to really appreciate Mark. Our relationship got better with time. I was really sad to see him pass. I was hoping he would have some time to enjoy his retirement. I really grew to love Eva, too. They are great people and he will certainly be missed.”

Eva said that while he served in the Idaho Legislature, Mark fought endlessly to make a difference for the people of Idaho, especially those who needed help the most.

“He supported and concentrated on education and growing the economy,” Eva said. “He was a voice for all Idahoans. He will be remembered by those he worked with at the statehouse as a kind and compassionate man who always had an open door and a dry wit.”

Mark’s love for ISU was boundless, too, she added.

“Even though it was not his alma mater, he fought tirelessly for ISU, its students and its place in the state in the higher education realm,” she said. “He fought for it in the Legislature and even before that for the ISU Foundation. He is a Harvard graduate but it’s hard to make a difference there. He knew that he could make a real profound difference at a place like ISU.”

Though he was dedicated to his professional self, Mark was also a staunch supporter of his wife, who served on the Pocatello City Council and as a replacement lawmaker for Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, after a brief illness and Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello, when he experienced a family emergency.

“Mark encouraged me to run for the Pocatello City Council and he was probably my biggest fan,” Eva said. “He never took a role in my dealings with the city and the council. He had his own endeavors and he didn't want to influence me in a way that would be different than what I thought. It was important to him that I was my own person.”

Mark will be missed by his family, colleagues and the friends he made and valued throughout his life, Eva added.

A celebration of life for Mark will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center. It was Mark’s wish that gifts in his memory be made to the ROAR Scholarship Fund at the Idaho State University Foundation. Gifts may be made online at isu.edu/give or by mail to: ISU Foundation, MS 8050, Pocatello, ID 83209-8050.

Comments / 3

Trump s corrupt
5d ago

What a great person, attorney, and congressman. He tried hard to work with far right nut jobs. He will be missed.

Reply
3
Boise attorney to face Labrador for Idaho attorney general

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh announced Tuesday that he's running for Idaho attorney general as the Democratic nominee. Arkoosh announced his candidacy amid family and friends at the Statehouse. He’s replacing Steve Scanlin, who ran in the May Democratic primary as a placeholder but withdrew from the race last week. That allowed the Democratic Party to pick a replacement.
Durante, Bridget Marie

Bridget Durante Marie Durante Bridget Marie Gates Durante passed away on July 8, 2022. She was born on September 27, 1968 in Pocatello, Idaho. She attended Emerson Elementary (Pocatello), Pierce Elementary (Pierce, Idaho), William Thomas Middle School (American Falls, Idaho) and American Falls High School, where she graduated in 1986. She then attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington for two years before transferring to Idaho State University where she earned her BA in education and teaching. She had many cherished friends while attending these schools. She was an accomplished musician and played the flute in both high school and university concert bands and symphony. In addition, she performed with the Pocatello Municipal Band (which was founded by her grandfather, Guy Gates) for several years. She taught in a number of elementary schools in Salt Lake City, Arlington, Virginia and Pocatello. She often spoke with pride when her students excelled. She was married to Thomas Durante on Aug 3, 1991. They later divorced. She loved the color pink, roses and had a sparkling laugh that lit up her green eyes. She was always up for an adventure and compared herself to Lucille Ball (of the show, I Love Lucy) who had the same red hair as her. She is survived by her children, Adam Durante and Andrew Durante; her parents, Arthur and Nancy Gates and her sister, Kathleen Gates. She lived a life filled with challenges, both internal and external, and had been courageously seeking to create a life of joy and contentment. While she may not have quite reached that goal in life, she is now happy in the loving embrace of Jesus where she will have joy and contentment in abundance! Her funeral followed by a reception will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 455 North Hayes.
Idaho’s gas retailers are making record-breaking profit margins, but the AG is blocked from investigating

Gas prices are starting to fall nationwide, but prices in the Treasure Valley are still hovering around the $5 mark. Data from the Idaho Attorney General shows Idaho gasoline retailers are making record-breaking profit margins on the sales of gasoline statewide. For the week of July 14, the Idaho average wholesale price for gasoline was $3.93 per gallon and retailers were turning around to sell it for an average of $4.60 a gallon. This gives the retailers a profit margin of 67 cents per gallon, the highest ever recorded in Idaho.
NEW GUN LAW: How the first new federal gun law in nearly 30 years will affect Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
Mullinix, Harvey

Harvey Mullinix Mullinix Harvey Mullinix, 79, passed away from natural causes following a long battle with Alzheimer's dementia on July 14, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. Harvey was born on November 22, 1942, in Boise, Idaho to Chester F. Mullinix and Della Smith Mullinix. He was raised in Boise, attending Lowell Grade School, North Junior High School, and graduated from Boise High School in 1961. He joined the Air Force and upon returning home after 4 years of service, he enrolled at Boise State College. Ultimately, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in general business in 1969. He was a founding member of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. Harvey met his future wife Diana Allford, through his brother Daryl, who was dating her sister Linda Allford. On August 23, 1969, two brothers married two sisters in a double wedding ceremony at the First Baptist Church in Boise. His first job following college graduation was with the State of Idaho Department of Education as an auditor. Harvey then worked for the Governor's Alcohol Safety Action Project as an accountant. He also worked for the State Office on Aging as a comptroller. During this time, Harvey was a member of the Capital Jaycees. As local president he was proud to be a part of the first "haunted house" in the Boise area. He went on to be part of the State Jaycee staff. He received many awards and was named a Jaycee Ambassador. In 1984, Harvey moved his family to Pocatello, Idaho to become the Director of Health West. After about 10 years, he decided to go to truck driving school in Nampa, Idaho. Upon graduating, he worked for McNabb trucking, hauling grain and coal. He later hauled CO2 for Hurst Trucking. After retiring from trucking, Harvey decided he didn't like staying at home all day and got a part time job as a property manager for Pocatello Neighborhood Housing, later known as Pocatello NeighborWorks. Harvey is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana; two sons: Quentin Miles (Patty) and Jason Max (Kiley) Mullinix; four grandsons: Michael Quentin, Andrew Steven, Jonathan Edward, and Alexander Max Mullinix; his brother Daryl K. (Linda) Mullinix; niece Mary Diane (Evan) Colbert and nephew Matthew Allford (Lynn) Mullinix. Cremation is under the direction of Wilks Funeral Home. Burial will be at Dry Creek Cemetery next to his parents in Boise, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Lucky Peak Dam steps explained

BOISE, Idaho — The history of the stone steps on the face of the Lucky Peak Dam has kept people questioning their origin over the years. Construction on the dam began in 1949 as a way of controlling flooding along the Boise River, and was funded by the Flood Control Act of 1946. At the time, the barrier was made up of rolled, packed dirt more than 250 feet above the streambed.
Crawling through Idaho’s rivers and streams, snorkelers provide valuable fisheries data

When most people think of snorkeling, they picture a tropical setting where the water is a comfortable 80 degrees and the weather is always sunny. You’re wearing a swimsuit, goggles with a breathing tube, and swim fins as you flutter kick through comfortable water observing fish at the bottom of the sea. For Idaho Fish and Game’s snorkel crews, it’s the Idaho way, not the tropical way. Donning wetsuits and head coverings, snorkel gear, and wading boots, no day is the same in some of...
Longtime lawmaker Mark Nye remembered for making difference for Idaho

POCATELLO — Longtime Idaho lawmaker Mark Nye of Pocatello has passed away. State Sen. Nye, a Democrat and well-known local attorney, died of an extended illness Saturday at Portneuf Medical Center. He was 76. “Mark was a loyal friend. He was very dedicated to his profession, his family and his friends,” said his wife, Eva Nye. “Because we lived in Pocatello for so long, he had friends that he still...
Intensive comprehensive aphasia program reaches rural Idaho

POCATELLO — Idaho State University Speech-Language Pathology online graduate students have completed a two-week intensive clinical experience specifically designed to help serve people in remote communities. The Meridian Intensive Adult Program (MIAP), designed in 2012 to meet clinical rotation requirements for online students, has an adult neurogenic focus, specifically on people who are struggling with aphasia. Students used Zoom to meet with clients across rural Idaho, providing care that might be unavailable at their local clinics. ...
Spraker, William

Spraker William Spraker It is with deep sadness the family of William Spraker announce his transition into eternal rest on July 16, 2022 at the age of 77. Born in Pocatello, ID, Bill was the son of the late Ernest and Louise McNabb Spraker. Growing up on the family farm, Bill worked hard at chores, enjoyed horses, engaged in 4-H and FFA activities, but always said "I never want to milk another miserable cow!" After graduating from Pocatello High School, Bill moved to California, became a carpenter and eventually a General Contractor and owner of Spraker Construction. Retirement found him relocating to Arizona, eventually making his home in Payson where he watched the Elk and enjoyed listening to the wind blowing through the trees. He liked to stay busy and could always be found in his wood shop working on various projects. Bill was also a life member of the Elks Lodge, transferring his membership to Payson in 2020. Bill is survived by his wife Joyce; son Mike (Laura) Spraker of Denver, CO; daughter Susie Spraker of Carson City, NV; two step-sons Greg (Denise) Ewing of Mt. Jewett, PA and Shane (Kelly) Ewing of Gilbert, AZ; granddaughters Lauren and Kaitlyn; step-grandchildren Elizabeth, Andrew, and Paul; one great-granddaughter Avalon. Bill is also survived by two brothers Irvin Spraker of Inkom, ID and Gary (Donna) Spraker of Pocatello, ID and brother-in-law Merle (Mary) Burger of Little Valley, NY; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Richard Spraker and sister Ann Bidwell. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Pocatello at a later date. The family wishes to acknowledge Hospice Compassus of Payson and thank them for their wonderful care.
Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
