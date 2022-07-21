ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxemburg, WI

Learn to Live Well With Chronic Conditions

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aging and Disability Resource Center of the Lakeshore and St. John Lutheran Church in Luxemburg are offering a Living Well workshop for adults who are living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease,...

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

 

visitoshkosh.com

Celebrate National Girlfriends Day in Oshkosh

Don't forget, National girlfriends Day is August 1st! Oshkosh is the hub for all things date night. Whether you need a girls only night out or your partner needs new date-night ideas... Oshkosh is the place to celebrate!. Sip on a Coffee Flight. Start your August 1st morning off with...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

St. Mary’s Parish furnishing apartment for refugee family in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Chapter of World Relief is bringing a refugee family from Sudan to Northeast Wisconsin. The family is set to arrive sometime in August. Saint Mary’s Parish is working hard to furnish an apartment in Oshkosh for the incoming family. To make that possible, they held a drive this weekend. Omro and Winneconne community members came out to donate much-needed items for the family.
wearegreenbay.com

‘Bash at the Beach’ makes big splash in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – What’s the best way to beat the heat? By taking a dip in the water and cooling off of course!. And a summertime classic event in Ashwaubenon offered heat-stricken residents just that – and more. On Sunday, Wisconsinites enjoyed the lovely summer weather...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

B-29 bomber stops in Appleton, offering tours and flights

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Boeing B-29 and B-24 made a stop at Appleton International Airport on Monday to show aviation enthusiasts the ins and outs of the World War II heavy bomber. The B-29 Superfortress named “FIFI” was popular amongst those visiting the Appleton Flight Center. The airplanes...
APPLETON, WI
City
Luxemburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Luxemburg, WI
Health
Fox11online.com

Caregiver gets makeover after helping fiance recover from crash

APPLETON (WLUK) -- When Tina Burkert met Tony, he was recovering from a motorcycle crash. She would eventually find herself moving from her home in Illinois to Green Bay to help him heal. After proposing to her, Tony reached out to Josif Wittnik and proposed the idea of a Monday Morning Makeover!
WBAY Green Bay

EAA grounds get reaady for eaarly arrivals

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The EAA grounds around Wittman Regional Airport are being transformed for AirVenture, which officially takes off on Monday. Around 800 exhibitors are coming in alongside thousands of volunteers and, of course, pilots and airplanes. EAA’s spokesperson says the pandemic stopped a lot of plane enthusiasts from...
OSHKOSH, WI
onfocus.news

Girl Seeks Help Finding Missing Stuffed Animal

GREEN BAY, WI (OnFocus) – Elissa Hall and her family enjoyed a pre-weekend getaway at Tundra Lodge in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After leaving the hotel on Friday, July 22, daughter Chloe realized she was missing a very special stuffed animal – a German Shepherd named “Gala” made in honor of her grandma.
wearegreenbay.com

Leaking gas pipes discovered in Oconto home

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in an Oconto home were quick to call 911 on Sunday afternoon after detecting a possible gas leak in their home. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue Department, just before 12:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a gas leak at a two-story home located on the 400 block of Jones Avenue.
OCONTO, WI
#Chronic Pain#Aging#Nutrition#St John Lutheran Church
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Aurelia Ortiz Gonzales

Aurelia Ortiz Gonzales, 95, of Taube Road, Sturgeon Bay, died at home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born September 25, 1926 in San Antonio, TX, the daughter of the late Miguel and Nasaria (Moreno) Ortiz. At a very young age, Aurelia worked with her family following harvest seasons from Texas to Door County each year. She married Ignacio Gonzales in Texas and moved her family here to Door County permanently in 1968.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Longtime EAA president, Tom Poberezny, dies

On the opening day of EAA AirVenture 2022, it was learned that longtime President, Tom Poberezny has died. According to a post on the official EAA Facebook page, Poberezny passed Monday morning, July 25, after a brief illness. Succeeding his father, Paul Poberezny, Tom was EAA president from 1989 through...
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Darlene Edith (Pluff) Simon

Darlene Edith (Pluff) Simon, 76, of Egg Harbor, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. She was born November 27, 1945 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Melvin Fredrick and Edith (Brungraber) Pluff. Darlene grew up in Baileys Harbor and attended Gibraltar High School. On April 28, 2000, she married Terry Simon in Sturgeon Bay. They were wed for 11 years until he preceded her in death on January 6, 2012. Darlene loved attending the races at Thunderhill Raceway in Sturgeon Bay, sewing, and feeding her woodchucks.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

No one injured in industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m at Convergen Energy. Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Structure fire at Convergen Energy in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A structure fire has been confirmed at 600 Liberty Street in Green Bay at Convergen Energy. Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Howard and Suamico fire departments were all called to assist. Liberty Street between Ashland Avenue and South Broadway Street was closed was crews put out the fire.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Joseph James Little

Joseph James Little, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Door County Medical Center. He was born May 19, 1949 in Manitowoc, son of the late Dwight Frank and Susan Claire (Scheeler) Little. Joe graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1967 before continuing his education to obtain his degree in welding. He proudly served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Joe worked as a warehouse supervisor for Marine Travelift Inc. for 25 years, retiring in 2007. On June 6, 1970, he and Elizabeth Anna Naibert were united in marriage at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. They were members of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Joe was a past president and member of the Door County Rod & Gun Club and Bay Flyers. He enjoyed RC Airplanes, motorcycles, and shooting sports.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

AVOID: Shawano Ave. in Green Bay, power pole struck

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are being asked to avoid the area of Shawano Avenue, from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due to a Sunday afternoon traffic incident. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a power pole was struck in the 1200 block of Shawano...
GREEN BAY, WI
Flying Magazine

Storms Blow Through Oshkosh on Eve of EAA AirVenture

Wittman Regional Airport, site of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, suffered damage on Saturday after a thunderstorm front came through the Oshkosh area. The front was part of a line of storms across Wisconsin. There are no reports of injuries. Several people sheltered at the EAA Aviation Museum during the storm; otherwise, people sheltered in place as they saw fit.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

EAA AirVenture sees damage following Saturday storm

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Thunder and rain swept through Oshkosh Saturday night welcoming hundreds of pilots and plane enthusiasts to EAA AirVenture. While no one got hurt, organizers said a few planes did get some damage from flying debris. “The pilots did a great job tying down their airplanes and...
OSHKOSH, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 24, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, July 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

