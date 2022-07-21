ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Bay, WI

Local Chapel Hosts Special Services

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Transfiguration of Our Lord Chapel, 10764 N. Bay Shore Dr. in Sister Bay, will...

Obituary: Carita C. (Hilmes) Nelson

Carita C. Nelson, 104 years of Sturgeon Bay, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, while residing at Pine Crest Residential Living. She was born December 10, 1917, in Sheboygan, WI the daughter of Julius F. and Charlotte A. (Stoesser) Hilmes. Carita graduated from Central High School in 1935. She then worked for Sills Photography Studio in Sheboygan as a photographer’s assistant.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Obituary: Aurelia Ortiz Gonzales

Aurelia Ortiz Gonzales, 95, of Taube Road, Sturgeon Bay, died at home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born September 25, 1926 in San Antonio, TX, the daughter of the late Miguel and Nasaria (Moreno) Ortiz. At a very young age, Aurelia worked with her family following harvest seasons from Texas to Door County each year. She married Ignacio Gonzales in Texas and moved her family here to Door County permanently in 1968.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Obituary: Darlene Edith (Pluff) Simon

Darlene Edith (Pluff) Simon, 76, of Egg Harbor, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. She was born November 27, 1945 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Melvin Fredrick and Edith (Brungraber) Pluff. Darlene grew up in Baileys Harbor and attended Gibraltar High School. On April 28, 2000, she married Terry Simon in Sturgeon Bay. They were wed for 11 years until he preceded her in death on January 6, 2012. Darlene loved attending the races at Thunderhill Raceway in Sturgeon Bay, sewing, and feeding her woodchucks.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Obituary: Joseph James Little

Joseph James Little, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Door County Medical Center. He was born May 19, 1949 in Manitowoc, son of the late Dwight Frank and Susan Claire (Scheeler) Little. Joe graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1967 before continuing his education to obtain his degree in welding. He proudly served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Joe worked as a warehouse supervisor for Marine Travelift Inc. for 25 years, retiring in 2007. On June 6, 1970, he and Elizabeth Anna Naibert were united in marriage at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. They were members of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Joe was a past president and member of the Door County Rod & Gun Club and Bay Flyers. He enjoyed RC Airplanes, motorcycles, and shooting sports.
STURGEON BAY, WI

