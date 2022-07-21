ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Coke shipments boost local economy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all about jobs. Petroleum coke shipments from HF Sinclair refinery mean...

whidbeylocal.com

The Enchanted Beedle in Coupeville has expanded its supplies of flowers, knitting supplies, crystals and gems….and more

The barn at Milepost 19 on Highway 20 in Coupeville is an enchanting place to visit. A sign along the highway invites you to see the Enchanted Beedle. Wendy Beedle has stocked her shop with a variety of crystals and gems from Custer, S.D, yarns and other knitting notion, seasonal flowers and much more. They have some new products for sale including handcrafted bags project bags, stitch marker bracelets and solid hand lotion bars.
COUPEVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
EDMONDS, WA
My Clallam County

Mushroom grower announces first Port Angeles Fungi Festival

PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles will be hosting the first-ever Port Angeles Fungi Festival this October, celebrating mushrooms of the Pacific northwest. The man behind the event is David Rogers, who grows gourmet varieties commercially, including shiitakes, oyster, lion’s mane and more, under the name Maddie’s Mushrooms.
PORT ANGELES, WA
anacortestoday.com

Fly Day July 2022

Anacortes was well represented among those gathered at the July 23 Fly Day at Heritage Flight Museum. Pictured here is a formation of vintage aircraft flown by former astronaut Bill Anders and his sons, Greg and Alan. Also pictured with Alan (left) outside a hangar are Anacortes Mayor Matt Miller (center) and ex-Navy man Ernie Haakenson. Bill Anders founded the flight/space museum at Bayview Airport in Burlington.
ANACORTES, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 Dodge Rd Camano Island, WA 98282

Camano Island Real Estate at 0 Dodge Rd Camano Island, WA 98282. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Dodge Rd Camano Island, WA 98282 with the MLS# 1972613 has been on the Camano Island market for 1 days. This property located in the North End subdivision is currently listed for $225,000.
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
luxury-houses.net

Chic Entertainer’s Dream Home in Woodinville with Magnificent Outdoor Living Areas Lists for $4,390,000

The Home in Woodinville offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 15031 167th Court NE, Woodinville, Washington; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,914 square feet of living spaces. Call Christopher Gough – The Preview Group – (Phone: (425) 210-1025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Woodinville.
WOODINVILLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1230 S West Camano

Westside Waterfront w/TWO cute & beachy 70's-vibe dwellings! Incredible 180 degree views of Saratoga Passage, Whidbey Is., the Olympics + PRIME SUNSETS! With no CCR's here, Airbnb, VRBO's & RV parking ARE all allowed! The main home is 924 s.f. w/2 bedrooms + full bath + spacious kitchen & family room w/freestanding propane fireplace. The enormous water-side deck w/hot tub is the perfect space to relax and take it all in: Sunsets + Eagles + boat traffic + occasional whales! The super cute, separate VIEW cottage (ADDTIONAL 352 sf) has a mini kitchen, 3/4 bath + view patio! Other enticing features: Detached 2 car garage w/2nd laundry facility; a potting/storage shed + fully fenced grounds & gardens. Includes your own Private Beach & Tidelands!
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

U-Haul truck strikes power pole in Marysville

A U-Haul truck struck a power pole in Marysville on Monday, according to the Marysville Police Department. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on July 25 at the corner of Cedar Avenue and 10th Street. There were no reported injuries. According to the Snohomish County Public Utilities Department, there were...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KING 5

Nearly everything a Stanwood man owns was stolen by thieves

STANWOOD, Wash. — A Stanwood man is left picking up the pieces after he was targeted twice by thieves who took almost everything he owns. John Somervold just spent $800 having his stolen catalytic converter replaced when three days later, his work van, trailer and every piece of equipment he owns for his landscaping business were stolen.
STANWOOD, WA
myeverettnews.com

Salty Sea Days Block Party Underway In Downtown Everett

Stretching along Colby between Everett Avenue and Hewitt Avenue the Downtown Everett Association has live music, vendors and lots of events for kids. A drag show scheduled for Friday night was cancelled according to the DEA Facebook Page but everything else was on track. Here are some photos from Friday afternoon.

