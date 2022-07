Parents are encouraged to monitor younger children’s internet and social media use because many young children have become influenced by social media videos challenging them to perform harmful acts. The SMVLC, which is a legal resource for parents of children harmed by social media addiction and abuse, announced that it has filed two wrongful death lawsuits in the deaths of two young girls who both died of self-strangulation while participating in TikTok’s challenge, which encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse strings or other similar items until passing out.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO