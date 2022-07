Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever thrown together an outfit and felt like something was missing? The final look just doesn’t feel complete, but you can’t quite figure out why? For Us, it’s often when we’re wearing jeans and a tank — a classic combo for certain situations, but a bit underdressed for more upscale settings. Taking inspiration from chic celebs like Meghan Markle and Olivia Palermo, we finally figured out a fashion hack to elevate our wardrobe with one simple step: a blazer vest.

APPAREL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO