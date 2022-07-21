Do your laundry and treat yourself to a fresh donut at this gem in upstate New York

Just off the Somerville bike path, Michael Collins waded through the bushes and picked up a metal box. Collins popped open the lid — and immediately noticed a rancid smell. A dead rat was decomposing inside. "I’d say it’s a juvenile," said Michael Collins, of Modern Pest Services, as...
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The body of the missing kayaker was recovered from the Saranac River at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to Clinton County Emergency Services. New York State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff's Department and several local fire water and rescue departments were on the scene as crews picked up search efforts for the missing woman.
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Massachusetts has seen congressional delegates getting arrested and the state Legislature debating over late-term abortions. Suffolk University law professor Renee Landers, and Michael Curry, CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, help us understand what's transpired.
The COVID-19 pandemic gave three classes of Massachusetts' high schoolers a respite from the statewide requirement they pass a 10th-grade standardized test before graduation. But now the test, known as the MCAS, has come back — and may get harder to pass. The state’s board of elementary and secondary...
Two of the top Republican politicians targeted by the probe into election tampering in Georgia are likely to try and fight the subpoenas they have been issued to appear. Georgian Congressman Jody Hice and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham acknowledged this week they had received their subpoenas but both appear intent on not fulfilling their call to participate.
