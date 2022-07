A recent investigation published by the British Medical Journal revealed that long COVID patients are traveling abroad to seek expensive "blood washing" treatment. This experimental treatment—the medical name for which is apheresis—involves taking blood from the body and "filtering" it. Essentially, when blood is spun quickly in a centrifuge, it separates into layers. You can then either filter out specific components or remove some layers and replace these with more desirable fluids. The blood is then returned to the body through another vein.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO