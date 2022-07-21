Deer in Tennessee tests positive for chronic wasting disease, more counties at risk

Paris, TN – Effective July 22, 2022, Henry County Medical Center and its affiliated clinics and facilities will reinstate our masking policy. In a press release issued Thursday, hospital officials said, “Regrettably, we have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our surrounding community, an increased number of staff impacted by COVID-19 and a very slight uptick in hospitalizations. Henry County’s positivity rate is now at 27.69% and increasing. The daily case rate in the county is in the High category and the amount of COVID-19 cases is increasing. The United States is once again leading the globe in the spread of COVID-19 cases with 3.2 million cases and 10,467 deaths over the last 28 days. The current strain is considered hypercontagious and represents 65% of the cases according to the CDC.”

