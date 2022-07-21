ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer County, TN

Deer in Tennessee tests positive for chronic wasting disease, more counties at risk

By Jordan Whittington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 4-year-old deer in West Tennessee has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has confirmed. Wildlife agents say the disease was detected in a white-tailed buck in Dyer County, which puts at least two other counties at...

