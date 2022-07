Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ben Danaher looks back on lessons learned in his new single "If I'd Have Known Then," which was released today (July 22). "This song was a reflection for me," Danaher says. "Looking back to your younger self and maybe shaking them and telling them to not get so worked up over some of the things going on in your life. Because though they may seem like mountains, they are going to be a hill in the grand scheme of how life is going to unfold."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO